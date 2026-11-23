Black Friday week is finally here! It's time to finally take the plunge and grab those items you've been watching for weeks. As always, some "deals" are pure smoke-and-mirrors, so I'm here to help separate the wheat from the chaff. Or, in this case, the bean from the husk.

I'm Tom's Guide's resident coffee expert, and I've tested well over 50 coffee makers. Everything from iconic Breville machines like the Bambino Plus and Oracle Dual Boiler to the De'Longhi PrimaDonna Aromatic to the Lelit Mara X3 to the Nespresso Vertuo Up — I've done 'em all. You name it, I've tested it.

So I'm uniquely positioned to find all the best espresso machine deals this Black Friday and help you spend your money wisely. Bar two, every machine on here I've either tested or have in the pipeline. (And the two I haven't tested are Brevilles — my favorite consumer espresso machine brand).

Best Black Friday espresso machine deals

Save 40% ($52) BELLA Jolt: was $129 now $77 at Amazon The most affordable option on this list, the BELLA Jolt is also the smallest. At under 6 inches wide and 11 inches tall, it's ideal for compact kitchens. I've not tested this one completely — but I've got the machine and it's in the pipeline! If you're a coffee newbie, I'd recommend grabbing the Jolt on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($50) Lavazza Tabli: was $129 now $79 at Amazon The Lavazza Tabli is one of the most exciting espresso machines of 2026, and maybe even all time. This machine uses 100% pure coffee pods — zero plastic or metal, unlike Keurig and Nespresso. The espresso genuinely tastes delicious, and it's just as easy to use as any other pod machine. I refuse to shut up about the Tabli. It's just too good. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% ($61) Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $159 now $98 at Amazon For the home baristas who want hot coffee in seconds, a Nespresso machine is the best bet. This Vertuo Pop+ combines an Instagrammable appearance with Nespresso's signature ease of use to make espresso in no time. The Vertuo line offers a wider range of coffee flavors, too, and can even make a full mug without needing to top it up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% CASABREWS CM5418: was $139 now $111 at Amazon The Casabrews CM5418 went a little viral on TikTok last year for being pretty and extremely cheap. Even though it takes a little while to switch between espresso and steam and requires some boiler purging, at this price point, you're not going to get much better. It looks cute and is easy to use — as long as you purge that boiler! Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 De'Longhi Classic: was $179 now $129 at Amazon The De'Longhi Classic is a great first espresso machine. This model is super easy to use and forgiving for newbies (especially if you're using pre-ground coffee). While the steam wand only really makes foam rather than microfoam, this is fine if you're a total newbie or you're a cappuccino addict. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Nespresso Vertuo Up: was $229 now $148 at Amazon For coffee lovers both short on time and money, a Nespresso machine is a great option. The Nespresso Vertuo Up uses patented "Vertuo" pods (these come in a wider range of flavors than the original line) and makes hot coffee at the press of a button. The new Up even makes iced drinks, perfect for summer. Read more Read less ▼

Save $110 Ninja Luxe Café Mini: was $449 now $339 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini is the perfect first espresso machine. Thanks to its small footprint (my sister has this machine and it fits into her tiny kitchen perfectly) and built-in grinder, it minimizes clutter and cleanup. I tested the Plus version of this machine earlier this year and was blown away by its ease of use and compact style — the only difference is the Plus has automated milk frothing. Read more Read less ▼

Save $210 Nespresso Creatista Plus: was $599 now $389 at Williams-Sonoma The Creatista Plus is one of the only Nespresso machines with a built-in barista-style steam wand. This model uses Nespresso pods for the coffee and its very own steam wand for the milk — just like a "real" espresso machine. Usually espresso-machine-priced at $600, it's now $390. Read more Read less ▼

Save $205 Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $494 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is an icon, and for good reason. This bean-to-cup espresso machine has been livin' it large since 2009 and shows no sign of slowing down. For just $494, you get a gorgeous espresso machine and a grinder — $55 cheaper than the Bambino Plus and a separate grinder — which is perfect for space-conscious, budget-conscious coffee lovers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $220 Breville Barista Pro: was $849 now $629 at Amazon The Breville Barista Pro is like an upgraded version of the Barista Express, with an LCD screen that shows grinding and extraction animations. You still control every step of the brewing process, including milk steaming, so this is the perfect machine if you want to get into the nitty-gritty of coffee. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Breville Barista Touch: was $999 now $799 at Amazon The Breville Barista Touch is a semi-automatic espresso machine with a bright, full-color touchscreen. Ideal if you're more of a hands-off barista, the Barista Touch can froth milk automatically and pull perfect shots with very little input from you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Fellow Espresso Series 1: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon I was extremely excited to test the Fellow Espresso Series 1 earlier this year. I was gnawing at the bars of my cage. Thankfully, the Espresso Series 1 pulled through and proved why it was one of the most hyped espresso machines of the year. It boasts a powerful steam wand, a gorgeous, minimalist design, and makes delicious espresso. It even walks you through how to make a huge variety of drinks — I hadn't heard of many of them, and I'm an ex-barista. Read more Read less ▼

Save $300 Meraki Gen 2: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Amazon I'm currently testing the Meraki Gen 2, and boy, oh boy, it's a beast. With 45 grinder settings, an almost commercially powerful steam wand, and integrated grinding scale and espresso scale, this is the espresso machine to end all espresso machines. It streamlines every part of the espresso flow. Of course, it's a huge investment, but I love this machine. Read more Read less ▼

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.