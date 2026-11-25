Before you pick up an iPad or a Kindle in this week’s Black Friday deals, I suggest you take a look at TCL’s NXTPAPER, Tab and Note tablets first. I’ve been using tablets equipped with TCL’s NXTPAPER display tech for a year now and it’s made a massive difference.

For starters, TCL’s tablets are equipped with a glare-free, paper-like screen that prioritizes eye comfort with reduced blue light, flicker-free dimming and adaptive brightness. However, they can also instantly transform from full color mode to color paper or even ink paper mode with the push of a button. This way, you have a standard Android tablet when watching videos or playing games and then an ereader when you want to read ebooks, long documents or even websites.

Right now, you can get the massive TCL NXTPAPER 14 for only $329, or my personal favorite, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus for just $227. These aren’t the only TCL tablets on sale for Black Friday and you’ll find something for every use case and budget below.

Best Black Friday TCL tablet deals

TCL Tab A1: was $299 now $189 at Amazon This compact 11-inch Android tablet punches above its weight with a smooth 90Hz display, a MediaTek Helio G100 processor, and an 8,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. Housed in an ultra-slim 6.2mm aluminum body with IP54 splash resistance and quad speakers, it's an easy-to-carry option for everyday reading, streaming, and light multitasking. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2: was $289 now $199 at Amazon This lightweight 11-inch tablet pairs TCL’s matte, paper-like NXTPAPER 4.0 display with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and an 8,000 mAh battery with 18W charging. Designed with a slim aluminum frame, IP54 splash protection, and stereo speakers, it excels at distraction-free reading, browsing, and sketching — especially with the included T-Pen stylus and flip case. Read more Read less ▼

Save $142 TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: was $369 now $227 at Amazon This 11.5-inch Android tablet boasts a 120Hz, 2.2K display with an 8,000 mAh battery but its TCL's NXTPAPER 4.0 tech that really makes it stand out. You get a paper-like feel when scrolling with your finger or taking notes with the included stylus. The NXTPAPER 11 Plus also comes with a carrying case. Read more Read less ▼

TCL Tab A1 Plus: was $349 now $259 at Amazon This 12.2-inch Android tablet hits a sweet spot with a 120Hz display, a mid-range Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, and a massive 10,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Built with a slim metal unibody design and IP54 splash resistance, it offers plenty of room for reading, streaming, and note-taking with the included T-Pen stylus and flip case. Read more Read less ▼

TCL NXTPAPER 14: was $449 now $329 at Amazon This tablet comes equipped with a massive 14.3-inch, 2.4k display that gives you plenty of screen space for both reading and drawing. It comes equipped with TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 tech but I found it works just as well as the newer version for the most part. You get 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and the best part, an equally massive 10,000 mAh battery which also features fast and reverse charging. It too comes with a stylus and a case included. Read more Read less ▼

Save $150 TCL Note A1: was $599 now $449 at Amazon This ultra-slim 5.5mm Android slate features an 11.5-inch 120Hz NXTPAPER display, an 8,000 mAh battery, and an included T-Pen Pro stylus. Designed for distraction-free reading, writing, and digital note-taking, it combines the eye-comfort feel of paper with full Android productivity. Read more Read less ▼

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