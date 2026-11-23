Black Friday week is finally here and you know what that means: it's time to save big on your favorite tech. Whether you're looking for a brand new product or wanting to upgrade your existing setup, there's a deal for everyone. If you're on the market for one of the best drones, you've come to the right place.

I review drones for a living (I know, it's a very cool gig) and love flying them in my spare time, too. There's something exhilarating about capturing your world from a bird's eye view. With how far drones have come in the last decade, it's now easier than ever to capture such sights — and you don't need to be an expert, either.

Though more deals are yet to come, I've already found killer discounts on my top-rated quadcopters from DJI, Antigravity and HoverAir. The best deal you can get right now is on the Antigravity A1 Explorer Bundle, which is a whopping $660 off at Amazon. This is a fantastic 360-degree drone that lets you capture every angle possible.

Want something a bit more straightforward? The DJI Flip (with RC 2 controller) is down to its lowest ever price of $449 at Amazon, and it's a phenomenal beginner-friendly and lightweight drone for taking traveling with you. There are more deals to take advantage of, of course, so keep reading for the seven best deals on my favorite drones!

Best Black Friday drone deals

4-star rating Save $190 DJI Flip (with RC 2 controller): was $639 now $449 at Amazon The DJI Flip is a solid mid-range drone, perfect for those looking to upgrade from older DJI models. It captures detailed 48MP stills in all lighting conditions, and records gorgeous 4K/60fps footage. It’s great for content creators as it features many shooting modes, plus it’s built really well and sports a slick design. This bundle includes the RC 2 touchscreen controller. Read more Read less ▼

4.5-star rating Save $123 DJI Avata 360 (with accessories): was $842 now $719 at Adorama The DJI Avata 360's twin lenses let you capture every angle possible, and footage is captured at 8K/60fps, giving you plenty of headroom in post-production. The drone is extremely easy to fly with either goggles or a standard controller, and unlike its primary competition, the Avata 360 does so without breaking the bank. This bundle includes the RC 2 touchscreen controller, a landing pad, a microSD card, and a backpack. Read more Read less ▼

4-star rating Save $660 Antigravity A1 (Explorer Bundle): was $1,899 now $1,239 at Amazon The Antigravity A1 is fitted with tech you’ll find in Insta360's action and 360° cameras, and it lets you capture every angle possible. Footage is shot in 8K/30fps, enabling you to maintain 4K in 16x9 when reframing in post. 55MP stills look great too. Flying the drone is easy (and immersive) with the Vision goggles and Grip controller. The Explorer Bundle includes goggles, controller, extra batteries, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Hands-free flying Save $200 Antigravity A1 (Follow Me Bundle): was $799 now $599 at Amazon If you want a cheaper option, the Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle is a great choice. It comes with propeller guards so the drone can fly safely, and a Watch Remote with touch controls for, well, controlling the A1's settings. One-tap cinematic shots are made easy with this bundle. Read more Read less ▼

Hands-free flying Save $60 HoverAir X1 Combo: was $299 now $239 at Amazon Unlike most other drones, you don't need a controller or a smartphone to fly the HoverAir X1, which is why it's a great selfie drone. Simply press the buttons on its body and it will record short-form videos and save them internally. My colleague enjoyed using it a lot and appreciated its surprisingly good obstacle avoidance and subject tracking features such as follow, rocket, and more. Read more Read less ▼

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