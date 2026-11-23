I’ve found the 7 best Black Friday deals on my favorite drones — up to 35% off on DJI, Antigravity and HoverAir
I've tested all of them, so you can trust me
Black Friday week is finally here and you know what that means: it's time to save big on your favorite tech. Whether you're looking for a brand new product or wanting to upgrade your existing setup, there's a deal for everyone. If you're on the market for one of the best drones, you've come to the right place.
I review drones for a living (I know, it's a very cool gig) and love flying them in my spare time, too. There's something exhilarating about capturing your world from a bird's eye view. With how far drones have come in the last decade, it's now easier than ever to capture such sights — and you don't need to be an expert, either.
Though more deals are yet to come, I've already found killer discounts on my top-rated quadcopters from DJI, Antigravity and HoverAir. The best deal you can get right now is on the Antigravity A1 Explorer Bundle, which is a whopping $660 off at Amazon. This is a fantastic 360-degree drone that lets you capture every angle possible.
Want something a bit more straightforward? The DJI Flip (with RC 2 controller) is down to its lowest ever price of $449 at Amazon, and it's a phenomenal beginner-friendly and lightweight drone for taking traveling with you. There are more deals to take advantage of, of course, so keep reading for the seven best deals on my favorite drones!
Quick links
- Shop all Black Friday deals on Amazon right now!
- DJI Flip (with RC 2 controller): was $639 now $449 @ Amazon
- DJI Avata 360 (with RC 2 controller and accessories): was $842 now $719 @ Adorama
- DJI Mini 5 Pro (with RC 2 controller and accessories): was $1,067 now $999 @ Adorama
- DJI Mavic 4 Pro (with RC controller and accessories): was $2,168 now $2,059 @ Adorama
- Antigravity A1 (Explorer Bundle): was $1,899 now $1,239 @ Amazon
- Antigravity A1 (Follow Me Bundle): was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- HoverAir X1 Combo: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday drone deals
The DJI Flip is a solid mid-range drone, perfect for those looking to upgrade from older DJI models. It captures detailed 48MP stills in all lighting conditions, and records gorgeous 4K/60fps footage. It’s great for content creators as it features many shooting modes, plus it’s built really well and sports a slick design. This bundle includes the RC 2 touchscreen controller.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Avata 360's twin lenses let you capture every angle possible, and footage is captured at 8K/60fps, giving you plenty of headroom in post-production. The drone is extremely easy to fly with either goggles or a standard controller, and unlike its primary competition, the Avata 360 does so without breaking the bank. This bundle includes the RC 2 touchscreen controller, a landing pad, a microSD card, and a backpack.
Read moreRead less▼
With omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and forward-facing LiDAR, the DJI Mini 5 Pro is capable of returning home even without GPS. It introduces a few notable upgrades as compared to its predecessor: a 1-inch sensor for improved low-light performance, 225° gimbal rotation, all while retaining a compact form factor. This bundle includes the RC 2 touchscreen controller, extra batteries, a landing pad, a microSD card, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Mavic 4 Pro records 6K/60fps video and captures 100MP stills powered by a Hasselblad camera. With a long flight time and 5-star performance across the board, it’s the ideal drone for commercial and personal use. This is the best consumer drone you can buy. This bundle includes the RC 2 touchscreen controller, a microSD card, a landing pad, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
The Antigravity A1 is fitted with tech you’ll find in Insta360's action and 360° cameras, and it lets you capture every angle possible. Footage is shot in 8K/30fps, enabling you to maintain 4K in 16x9 when reframing in post. 55MP stills look great too. Flying the drone is easy (and immersive) with the Vision goggles and Grip controller. The Explorer Bundle includes goggles, controller, extra batteries, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a cheaper option, the Antigravity A1 Follow Me Bundle is a great choice. It comes with propeller guards so the drone can fly safely, and a Watch Remote with touch controls for, well, controlling the A1's settings. One-tap cinematic shots are made easy with this bundle.
Read moreRead less▼
Unlike most other drones, you don't need a controller or a smartphone to fly the HoverAir X1, which is why it's a great selfie drone. Simply press the buttons on its body and it will record short-form videos and save them internally. My colleague enjoyed using it a lot and appreciated its surprisingly good obstacle avoidance and subject tracking features such as follow, rocket, and more.
Read moreRead less▼
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.