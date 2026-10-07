There's no point buying a coffee grinder when Breville and Ninja's best bean-to-cups are so cheap — here's which espresso machine I'd choose and why

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There are too many espresso machines on the market — I know. I agree. I said it first! Even as a professional reviewer, I get overwhelmed with the amount of new releases, updates, and innovative features.

So if you're overwhelmed, don't fret. I'd recommend a bean-to-cup machine for home baristas either just starting out or not fussed about complex specialty functions. For this type of home barista, two of the best espresso machines are: the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine — $499 at Amazon right now— and the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier 3-in-1 — also $499 at Amazon right now.

But don't think these machines are perfect for everyone, because that's not true. The Breville and Ninja are intended for entirely different audiences — so which model suits your needs more? I'm an ex-barista; I've reviewed over 50 coffee machines, so let me help you choose.

Lowest-ever price Save $200 Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $499.95 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is one of the machines I recommend to pretty much everyone. If you want an espresso machine that can do it all — grind, steam, tamp, brew — then it's the Barista Express all the way. What separates it from the crowd is its durability and coffee-snob-approved features like a PID controller and customizable pre-infusion.

Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon The Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier is angled more towards the casual home barista — if terminology like "pre-infusion" makes your heart clench, then I'd recommend the Ninja instead. This 3-in-1 machine can make espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew at the press of a button.

Different strokes for different folks

The Breville Barista Express and the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier 3-in-1 are different types of espresso machines for different types of home baristas. I wouldn't classify these as interchangeable products at all.

Are you a passionate home barista looking to dive further into the world of artisan coffee? The Breville is for you.

Are you a coffee lover who wants consistently delicious espresso, filter, or cold brew without needing to fuss over the machine? Then you're perfect for the Ninja.

Are you a passionate home barista looking to dive further into the world of artisan coffee? The Breville is for you.

But ease of use is one of the most important considerations when shopping for a new espresso machine. As much as I love the Breville Barista Express, it's not as easy to use as the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier.

Thanks to Ninja's "Barista Assist" technology, the machine itself helps configure grind size, which makes dialing in a breeze. If you've not heard that term before, dialing in refers to grinding your beans correctly. Different types of beans require a different grind size, and the only way you can do this is by trial and error — meaning you might waste a lot of beans if you're not confident in what you're doing.

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In our 4.5-star review of the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier, reviewer Camryn wrote, "The machine automatically weighs the basket and tells you what setting to put the grinder on, which is adjusted by a dial on the side of the machine."

The Ninja also has a PID controller — temperature controller — to ensure your coffee is never burned or weak.

In comparison, the Barista Express's grinder is completely manual — you need to use the on-machine pressure gauge and your barista eye to finagle grind size.

Are you a coffee lover who wants consistently delicious espresso, filter, or cold brew without needing to fuss over the machine? Then you're perfect for the Ninja.

We've also reviewed the Breville Barista Express — our reviewer Mike said, "the Breville Barista Express makes an excellent cuppa, making it one of the best espresso machines around."

Although it requires a little more fuss, the PID controller (water-temperature controller) and customizable pre-infusion are appealing features for coffee snobs in the making.

Personally, I would get the Breville Barista Express because I'm not overly concerned with making drip coffee or cold brew with my espresso machine. Even so, if you value these use cases, the Ninja might be better for you.

In short: you're not going to be disappointed by either machine. Both perform admirably — and would look pretty in your kitchen.

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