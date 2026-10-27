Ditch the daily coffee run: 5 barista-approved coffee machines with early Black Friday discounts

Ninja, Nespresso, and Casabrews have treated us this year: Black Friday 2026 has seemingly come early! Five of my favorite coffee makers are already discounted ahead of the Thanksgiving sales event.

I've found the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+, Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus, Ninja Fresh Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker, Casabrews 3700 Essential, and the Kismile 8-Cup Coffee Maker all discounted ahead of the main event. I've reviewed all but one of these models (the Kismile) and I can wholeheartedly say they won't disappoint you — especially not at these discounts.

The Casabrews espresso machine? Sub-$100. Yep, an espresso machine for less than three figures. Although it's not the number one best espresso machine, it's definitely up there as one of the best budgets. I'm a tough cookie when it comes to reviewing coffee machines, but I awarded the Casabrews four stars. Here's my cheat code to getting barista coffee at home, for even less than you thought.

Best early Black Friday coffee maker deals

Casabrews 3700 Essential: was $109.99 now $98.99 at Amazon The Casabrews 3700 Essential is the cheapest espresso machine I've ever recommended. Although it's just $98 right now, it makes surprisingly delicious espresso and can steam milk perfectly with a little practice. And at just 5 inches wide, it's one of the smallest espresso machines on the market. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $179.95 now $129 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ with the Aeroccino 3 is just $129 right now, a huge $50 off. You get the Nespresso coffee machine and a milk frother in one for stress-free coffee-making. Vertuo pods are a little different from standard Nespresso pods, coming in full-cup or espresso volumes rather than just espresso-sized drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Kismile 8-Cup Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $159.98 at Amazon Not only is the Kismile 8-Cup Coffee Maker a pour-over, cold brew maker and drip machine in one, but it's also SCA-accredited. This means it meets a series of temperature, timing, and ratio criteria for a reliably delicious cup of coffee. Other brands like Moccamaster and Bonavita have this accreditation, too. Read more Read less ▼

What's the difference between a drip machine and espresso machine?

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Of the five machines I've recommended above, two are espresso machines, one is a pod machine, and two are drip machines.

However, one of those machines can do it all: espresso, drip, and milk. The Ninja Luxe Cafe Mini Plus can brew true pressurized espresso, easy drip coffee, and steam milk to perfection. This is the best option if you like all types of coffee, have a lot of space, or just like experimenting. When I reviewed it, I loved how easy it was to use, even for total beginners — and I ended up convincing my coffee beginner sister to get one! Now she sends me photos of her coffee concoctions, and I'm basically a proud mom.

Another espresso machine on this list is the Casabrews 3700 Essential. This is a super cheap model, ideal for complete beginners, gifts, or if you're not sure if you really want to get into nerdy coffee just quite yet. Even though it's ridiculously cheap, it still makes a great brew. I'm a hard-to-please coffee snob, and I awarded it four stars. The only major drawback is that it's a little flimsy and doesn't feel like it'll last for more than a couple of years.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Next, we have the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+. This is a pod machine, so it makes espresso-like drinks without you needing to buy coffee, a grinder, and actually pull the shots yourself. Unlike standard Nespresso machines, the Vertuo line has different pod types. You can get standard 40ml espresso pods, but some are full-cup 10-ounce amounts. Just make sure you know what kind of drinks you want before you buy and read the box! I'm a huge Nespresso defender. When I actually tasted a Nespresso drink, I was extremely pleasantly surprised — and promptly ate my words.

Drip machines make a completely different type of coffee, with zero pressure involved. While espresso is extracted for a short amount of time at a huge amount of pressure, drip machines are, well, drip. You just grind the coffee and pour water over the top, which trickles through the filter and into a carafe. It's coffee in its purest form.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for drips, the Ninja makes drip coffee in minutes, can keep warm for up to four hours, and even has a delayed brew start, so you can prep your coffee the night before and wake up to a hot pot of Joe.

Last, but certainly not least, the Kismile 8-Cup Coffee Maker. This machine is just as easy to use as the Ninja — it is a drip machine after all — but this one has a few coffee-snob-approved features. Firstly, it's accredited by the Specialty Coffee Association, which means it meets extremely high temperature and brewing standards, and can make both cold brew and has adjustable flow rate so you can make pour-over-like drip.

In short: espresso machines are better if you want the bold, punchy flavor of espresso or like milk drinks, and drip machines are easier if you want to make one pot of coffee in the morning and drink it throughout the day.

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