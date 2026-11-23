The Coffee Lab (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I'm Erin, and welcome to The Coffee Lab Episode 25, the series where we forget coffee snobbery. The Coffee Lab is all about making coffee fun. Join me as I help you kickstart your coffee journey!

Here at The Coffee Lab, I'm always chomping at the bit to try out the newest and most exciting innovations in the coffee world. This episode is no different: Sage (that's Breville for all you U.S. folk) invited me to its London headquarters to try out the brand-new Barista Express Neo.

The original Barista Express was released in 2009 — and I don't think it's dramatic to say this espresso machine changed the home coffee game. As Breville also owns Baratza, the Barista Express has a high(enough)-quality Baratza grinder like the Baratza Encore ESP. On top of that, it's got all of Breville's iconic coffee-snob-approved features like a PID controller and customizable pre-infusion.

So what does the new Barista Express Neo bring to the party? One majorly impressive, unprecedented feature: SmoothSip. Right, but what can SmoothSip actually do? What does this mean for the future of coffee? I've got all the answers for you.

Breville/Sage Barista Express Neo: £779 at sageappliances.com Although only available in the U.K. right now, the Breville/Sage Barista Express Neo is one of the coffee scene's most exciting new arrivals. With the patented SmoothSip technology, dialling in is a thing of the past.

Say goodbye to dialling-in woes

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

In short, SmoothSip is a built-in pressure controller that ensures espresso will always come out of the portafilter. That's it.

Grind too fine? SmoothSip will increase pressure to get some coffee out.

Grind too coarse? SmoothSip will reduce pressure to slow down the espresso.

Of course, this isn't the machine for genuine coffee snobs. If you laugh at the idea of a built-in grinder, let alone extracting espresso at anything other than the optimal 9 bars of pressure, you'd be better off with the iconic Bambino Plus ($499) or even the heat-exchanger Lelit Mara X3 ($1,999).

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And after extraction, the machine tells you which grind setting to use so your next shot is closer to "perfect".

Doesn't changing pressure affect the taste?

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

Yes, increasing or lowering pressure during extraction does affect the taste of espresso. This machine isn't for people who would class themselves as coffee snobs, and that's okay. If we were all the same, life would be boring, and there would be one brand of espresso machine for everyone in the world.

However, I drank enough espresso during the Breville event that I got the caffeine shakes, and I don't drink bad-tasting coffee. So take from that what you will!

But I haven't fully tested it yet

(Image credit: Erin Bashford)

As I write this, I haven't reviewed the Breville Barista Express Neo yet. It only came out three days ago, and it's not even available in the U.S. yet. It's still early days.

Even so, I have tried the Barista Express Neo's espresso. I tried an underextracted (ground too coarse) espresso made on the Barista Express and the Neo, and the Neo's shot tasted much better. Of course, it was still a little sour, but it was ten times more palatable than the Barista Express's acidic shot.

I made one flat white on the Neo, but this is nowhere near enough for me to write the comprehensive review. I usually make upwards of twenty flat whites on each machine during testing, with a whole horde of guinea pigs to give me feedback.

So please stay tuned for my full review, which will probably come in the new year. I'm so excited to test the Breville Barista Express Neo. It's one of the most exciting espresso machines of the year.

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