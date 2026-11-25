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Apple Black Friday deals LIVE — I'm tracking the best discounts on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods and more
The best Apple deals as picked by shopping experts
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
It's Black Friday week and the Apple discounts keep on coming! If you're after a new MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, or a different piece of Apple gear, then now is the best time to buy, as we're seeing some absolutely killer deals.
Take the always-in-demand MacBook Neo, which has received one of its first major discounts since the price rose to $699 earlier in the year. It's currently available for just $649 at Amazon. If you need a machine with a little more power, then there are also big savings to be had on various MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.
Deals don't stick around forever, and some are selling out quickly, so act fast if you see something that you like here.
We'll be on hand all day today to bring you the best Apple deals we can find, so keep checking back to see what's new.
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $14 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Best Buy (sold out at Amazon)
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $649 at Amazon
Editor's Picks
iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
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In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down.
Price check: $149 @ Walmart | Sold out @ Amazon
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Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap.
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I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale.
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The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Popular Apple Watch 12 deal is selling out...
Not everyone needs to go Ultra, and the Apple Watch Series 12 is pretty much the "Goldilocks" smartwatch that'll track your health and fitness, let you respond to notifications and not look out of place when paired with smart dress on a night out.
I'm currently on an Apple Watch Series 10 and eyeing up this deal on the Series 12. Apple has upped its game when it comes to wellness, introducing a daily readiness score this year following the sleep score that it introduced last year. This gives you a great snapshot into your health, and if you want to dig deeper, you can.
$100 off the current-gen Apple Watch is a deal I would expect to see over the course of this week, but I'd snag this one ASAP before all the colors sell out.
- Apple Watch 12 (42mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12 (46mm): was $449 now $349 @ Amazon
This killer AirPods Pro 3 deal is sticking around
This week we've noticed the AirPods Pro 3 have dropped to a record-low price of $149 over at Amazon. There's no telling how long this offer will last so it's worth snapping up the second you read this. These are some of the best earbuds money can buy and a no-brainer if you're already committed to the Apple ecosystem. Heck, at this price — I'd buy two pairs and gift one to a family member.
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
The iPad mini just crashed by $100 — grab it before it's gone!
Let's kick the day off with a tasty iPad deal! Amazon is cutting $100 off the retail price of a couple of iPad minis.
If you're on a tight budget then why not try the iPad mini 7? Sure, it's a slightly older model, but it means you can get a great tablet for less than $500 at Amazon.
If you have a little more money to play with then the iPad mini 8 is also available and now down to $599. For that extra $100 you get an OLED display which will really make your movies and photos sparkle.
- iPad mini 7: was $599 now $499 at Amazon
- iPad mini 8: was $699 now $599 at Amazon
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