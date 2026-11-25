It's Black Friday week and the Apple discounts keep on coming! If you're after a new MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, or a different piece of Apple gear, then now is the best time to buy, as we're seeing some absolutely killer deals.

Take the always-in-demand MacBook Neo, which has received one of its first major discounts since the price rose to $699 earlier in the year. It's currently available for just $649 at Amazon. If you need a machine with a little more power, then there are also big savings to be had on various MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

Deals don't stick around forever, and some are selling out quickly, so act fast if you see something that you like here.

We'll be on hand all day today to bring you the best Apple deals we can find, so keep checking back to see what's new.

Editor's Picks

iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down. Price check: $149 @ Walmart | Sold out @ Amazon Read more Read less ▼

Lowest Price! Save $100 Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Apple 8.5" iPad mini (A20 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale. Read more Read less ▼