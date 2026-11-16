I haven't been this excited about a coffee maker all year: Lavazza’s new 'non-pod' pod espresso machine makes barista-level coffee in seconds with zero cleanup

The Coffee Lab (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I'm Erin, and welcome to The Coffee Lab Episode 25, the series where we forget coffee snobbery. The Coffee Lab is all about making coffee fun. Join me as I help you kickstart your coffee journey!

Here at The Coffee Lab, I'm always eager to get my hands on the newest and most exciting coffee tech. So when I saw a commercial for the Lavazza Tabli on YouTube, I was instantly smitten. Yes. A commercial worked on me — I was influenced!

A few days later, I had the Lavazza Tabli in my hands, and everything was right in the world. At first, I needed to know how. How did the Lavazza Tabli work? If you're not sure what it does, let me give you a quick introduction: it's a pod machine... that doesn't use pods.

That's right. The Tabli uses 100% coffee "Tabs," shaped like hockey pucks, rather than plastic- or aluminum-encased ground coffee. This coffee is compacted so tightly that it keeps its shape. And don't wrinkle your nose — this coffee tastes genuinely incredible. I'm a hard-to-please coffee snob, and I've been singing the Tabli's praises since I tested it a few weeks ago. Here's why the Lavazza Tabli is one of my favorite coffee makers of 2026 — perhaps ever.

Tastes better than Nespresso

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Of course, no one's claiming the Lavazza Tabli can make espresso better than a machine like the Lelit MaraX3, single-origin artisan beans, and a talented barista. That would be outrageous and untrue.

However, I am claiming that the Lavazza Tabli tastes a thousand times better than the best Keurig — I just tested the Keurig K-Mini Mate, and while it's tiny and easy, I would rather drink instant — and ten times better than the best Nespresso. Obviously, I don't have quantitative data to back that up, but can I interest you in a decibel counter for the volume of "Mmm" noises I made while drinking said coffees? Because the Tabli surely would win.

Unlike Nespresso and Keurig, Lavazza has just five "Tab" flavors: espresso intenso, qualita rossa, qualita oro, ristretto, and decaf. My favorite was oro. While Nespresso tastes so much better than Keurig, Nespresso shots are still a touch weak and stale, without the vivaciousness on the palate I look for in espresso.

Lavazza Tabli: $129 at lavazzausa.com This inexpensive machine uses compressed pucks of grounds to make some truly tasty coffee — without the wasteful pods.

The Tabli? Oh-so vivacious. So vivacious, in fact, that I would equate it to a party on my tongue. The shot is strong and full-bodied, like any Italian coffee tends to be, but with a delicate sweetness rounding out the mouthful. While the flavor depends on your "Tab", both the oro and the rossa were punchy yet delightfully drinkable.

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I said this in my review, and I'll say it again, but I do wonder if, in time, Lavazza will introduce some kind of Tab-making machine: a press or compacter of some kind, so you can make your own "Tabs". That would be awesome. Catch me making coffee snobs choke on their espressos when I grind single-origin Yirgacheffe into Lavazza Tabs. Ha!

Zero cleanup

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Like Nespresso and Keurig machines, the Lavazza Tabli requires zero cleanup. Well, unless you count removing a pod drawer and emptying it into your compost/trash as cleanup. I'm not sure I would.

Using the Tabli is as easy as this: pop a pod in, press go, drink coffee, empty drawer. Sure, you should probably clean the pod insert after every use, and you should definitely clean out the pod drawer every day (coffee gets moldy quickly), but in terms of scooping-out-wet-grounds-from-a-portafilter-basket-and-emptying-a-milky-drip-tray cleaning, it's minimal.

Food for thought

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Although I adore everything about the Lavazza Tabli, there are still a few things I would recommend being aware of before biting the bullet.

One being the most obvious: the Tabli is only compatible with Lavazza-brand Tabs (for now). These are a dollar a pop, in line with Nespresso's original pods (around $0.90-$1) and cheaper than the Vertuo pods (up to $1.40 in some flavors). Keurig pods are around $0.50-$0.70 — but remember you can't recycle them for free, so you're out of pocket for caring about the planet. Great! Thanks, Keurig. Nothing says "There is no planet B" like forcing consumers to pay to recycle the plastic pods you make en masse.

Nespresso original and Keurig pods aren't patented, unlike Vertuo, so third parties can manufacture pods in a whole array of flavors.

The Lavazza Tabli machine itself is patented, which I presume extends to the Tabs themselves (boo! — but I get it). This means, if you buy the Tabli, you're locked into buying Lavazza's Tabs — just like a Nespresso Vertuo.

Right now, Lavazza only offers those five core flavors, so no specialty Tabs like fall favorite pumpkin spice or Christmas classics like eggnog or Irish cream. Of course, you can buy syrups to add to your drinks, but Nespresso makes flavored pods. This might be something worth knowing if you're a flavored coffee fanatic.

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Would you try the Lavazza Tabli? Or do you love your Nespresso/Keurig machine too much to part with it?

I would personally buy the Lavazza Tabli. Oh yeah — I saved the best 'til last. It's just $129. No, not a typo. Yes, $129. This is almost incomprehensibly cheap... in the best way. The Nespresso CitiZ is $265, the Nespresso Pixie is $229, and the Keurig K-Supreme is $169.

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