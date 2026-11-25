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Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE with $50 off Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle, our favorite Switch gaming headset for $14 and lowest price ever on Donkey Kong Bananza
Shop today's biggest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals abound! We are two days out from the big day — and if you want to beat the Black Friday chaos, I recommend filling your cart and checking out now. Amazon is discounting prices on Switch 2 console bundles, games, accessories and more and there's a ton to get through, so I'm here bringing you all the best Black Friday deals live, right as they appear.
I'm a huge Nintendo Switch fan with over 1,000 hours of playtime racked up, so I'm recommending the games, accessories and console bundles that personally have me interested. Stay tuned for all the best savings!
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- Super Mario Party Jamboree: was $59 now $30
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Double the Sonic fun for just $19...
This deal gets you a copy of Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing bundled together for just $19. Sonic Mania is arguably the best 2D Sonic game released in years, inspired by the pixel aesthetic and level design of the classics. And Team Sonic Racing is also tons of fun, providing the unique twist of teaming up (surprise!) to outspeed the competition. It's worth noting that a newer Sonic racing game, Sonic Racing Crossworlds, is out now, but this double pack still provides a ton of value.
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon
Get 50% off Yakuza 0...
Want to explore the back streets of Tokyo, beat up thugs and complete a ton of zany side quests while you do it? You can experience all that in more and Yakuza. If you've never jumped into this popular and prolific franchise before, it can be hard to know where to start. But Yakuza 0 is arguably one of the series' best, and since it's a prequel, it's a nice introduction to the whole story. Oh, and it plays great on Switch 2.
- Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut: was $49 now $25 @ Amazon
This Lego Mario Kart set just crashed to its lowest price ever...
So, not a Switch game or accessory, but this amazing Lego Mario Kart building set is on sale for 20% off right now — its lowest price ever. It looks so fantastic that it'll stand out in any Lego collection, and what's more, both the Mario figure and the stand are poseable — so you can recreate the action of Mario Kart right in your living room.
- Lego Mario & Standard Kart: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon
Get 50% off a killer JRPG on Switch...
I'm an RPG fan, but I must admit that the Trails series has always passed me by. However, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter just got a nomination for Best RPG at The Game Awards — so I can ignore this RPG franchise no longer!
If you want to hop aboard and soar into the sky along with me, you can score a massive 50% off the first chapter of this Trails duology. From what I've heard so far, it's a series that boasts a rich story, great characters and classic turn-based battles.
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
The best controller for battery life is 38% off...
If your play sessions on Switch or Switch 2 last for hours on end, you'll want to pick up a long-lasting controller. The best Switch 2 controller for battery life that we've tested is the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless, offering an incredible 40 hours of use on a charge. That means you could go for days or weeks without having to remember to charge it up!
Discounts vary depending on the color or design you want, but the Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy version I've linked to is on sale for its lowest price ever at $39.
- Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Donkey Kong Bananza crashes to lowest price ever...
Donkey Kong Bananza is one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 games for sure. Rather than just jumping over obstacles, each level is fully destructible and is filled with hidden secrets and collectables — making it a great showcase of the Switch 2's upgraded power. If you haven't played it yet, now's the time to pick it up, because it's on sale for its lowest price ever with $20 off.
- Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Get $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle...
This is definitely the biggest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal so far. Right now you can get $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, meaning you'll save a total of $87 compared to buying the bundled items separately.
This deal isn't new (it made its debut three days back) but it's still one of the best around. And considering how expensive rival consoles like the Steam Deck OLED, PS5 and Xbox are these days, the Switch 2 is incredibly good value — even though it got a price hike earlier this year.
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 [save $87]
Welcome!
Hello, deal hunters! Black Friday is just two days away. Before you start prepping for your Thanksgiving meal tomorrow, why not check out the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals with me? There's a ton available, from the Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle to tasty discounts on physical first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games. I'll be sharing the best savings live, so don't go away!
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