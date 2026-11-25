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Get 50% off Yakuza 0... (Image credit: Sega) Want to explore the back streets of Tokyo, beat up thugs and complete a ton of zany side quests while you do it? You can experience all that in more and Yakuza. If you've never jumped into this popular and prolific franchise before, it can be hard to know where to start. But Yakuza 0 is arguably one of the series' best, and since it's a prequel, it's a nice introduction to the whole story. Oh, and it plays great on Switch 2. Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut: was $49 now $25 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

This Lego Mario Kart set just crashed to its lowest price ever... (Image credit: Lego) So, not a Switch game or accessory, but this amazing Lego Mario Kart building set is on sale for 20% off right now — its lowest price ever. It looks so fantastic that it'll stand out in any Lego collection, and what's more, both the Mario figure and the stand are poseable — so you can recreate the action of Mario Kart right in your living room. Lego Mario & Standard Kart: was $169 now $135 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Get 50% off a killer JRPG on Switch... (Image credit: Falcom / GungHo) I'm an RPG fan, but I must admit that the Trails series has always passed me by. However, Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter just got a nomination for Best RPG at The Game Awards — so I can ignore this RPG franchise no longer! If you want to hop aboard and soar into the sky along with me, you can score a massive 50% off the first chapter of this Trails duology. From what I've heard so far, it's a series that boasts a rich story, great characters and classic turn-based battles. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

The best controller for battery life is 38% off... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If your play sessions on Switch or Switch 2 last for hours on end, you'll want to pick up a long-lasting controller. The best Switch 2 controller for battery life that we've tested is the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless, offering an incredible 40 hours of use on a charge. That means you could go for days or weeks without having to remember to charge it up! Discounts vary depending on the color or design you want, but the Animal Crossing Timmy & Tommy version I've linked to is on sale for its lowest price ever at $39. Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Get $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle... (Image credit: Future) This is definitely the biggest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal so far. Right now you can get $50 off the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, meaning you'll save a total of $87 compared to buying the bundled items separately. This deal isn't new (it made its debut three days back) but it's still one of the best around. And considering how expensive rival consoles like the Steam Deck OLED, PS5 and Xbox are these days, the Switch 2 is incredibly good value — even though it got a price hike earlier this year. Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle: was $549 now $499 [save $87] By Millie Davis-Williams