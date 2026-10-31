The best PS5 and Xbox setup for GTA 6 — here are the must-have TVs, controllers, headsets and more

Whether you like the franchise or not, there's no denying that GTA 6 is the decade's most anticipate video game. First announced in 2023 and having been in development for 11 years, Grand Theft Auto VI will finally land on PS5 and Xbox on November 19. As someone who loved San Andreas, Vice City and GTA V, I'm really looking forward to it.

We're less than a month away to launch day, and if you're on the market for the ultimate GTA 6 setup, I've got you covered. Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer to the game and want to see what the hype's about, you need not only the best gaming console, but also the best headsets, controllers and TV.

I review gaming peripherals for a living, and I play video games in my downtime, too. I've given it much thought and after hours of doing so, I've come up with the quintessential peripherals you'll need for the best GTA 6 setup. And if you haven't done so already, there's still time to pre-order GTA 6!

Console

The first thing you'll need, naturally, is a console. On 19 November, GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the PS5 Pro is currently out of stock everywhere, the base PS5 is available, as is the Xbox Series X.

PS5 PlayStation 5 (1TB): $649 at PlayStation Direct US I would normally recommend the PS5 Pro for the best possible experience, but it's unfortunately out of stock nearly everywhere. The base PS5 is your next best choice. It features an incredibly fast SSD, gorgeous 4K visuals, a snappy and clean interface, and its inventive DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers delivers an immersive experience.

Xbox Xbox Series X (1TB): $798 at Amazon "The Xbox Series X is the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts," is what we said in our review of the console. It blends the promise of powerful next-gen performance with speedy loading times, and a huge library of gaming spanning multiple Xbox generations. The clean and cool design is something to behold, too.

SSD

GTA 6 is reportedly going to take up 210GB of space, and I don't know about you, but I'll need to delete a lot of stuff off my 1TB PS5 to make room for it. The solution? An external SSD!

For PS5 WD_BLACK SN850P (1TB): $249 at Amazon Officially licensed for PS5 consoles, the WD_Black SN850P boasts 1TB of storage and packs impressive read (7,300 MB/s) and write speeds (6,300 MB/s). Its optimized heatsink designed especially for the PS5 ensures easy, worry-free installation into the M.2 slot.

For Xbox WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card (1TB): was $334 now $309 at Walmart Given that game sizes are ginormous today, you need an SSD. This "plug and play" storage solution just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on. 1TB should be more than enough space for GTA 6 and a few other games.

TV

Great, you've got your console! But wait, do you have a TV to hook it up to? Fret not, some of the best gaming TVs are currently on sale, and these should arrive right in time for GTA 6's release.

55-inch TCL QM6K (55-inch): was $599 now $547 at Amazon This is a TV I can vouch for personally as it's the one I own (it's known as C6K in the U.K. where I'm based). The TCL QM6K boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for consoles, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for instant response times, an on-screen overlay for adjusting settings, Dolby Vision gaming, Dolby Vision IQ, and simply stunning colors and visuals. It's the best TV I've ever owned.

Soundbar

If you want to feel like you're playing games at the cinema, you need one of the best soundbars, and I've picked my two favorites for both small and big spaces. They get very loud, though, so try not to use them at night.

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For big spaces JBL Bar 1300XMK2: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Amazon The JBL Bar 1300XMK2 is the best way to get movie theater-quality sound at home — and who doesn't want to feel like you're playing games at the cinema? Dialogue is crystal clear, and bass is powerful and enveloping. It comes with detachable speakers and a subwoofer for the ultimate immersive experience.

For small spaces Marshall Heston 60: $699 at Amazon The Marshall Heston 60 is a powerful soundbar that produces sound well beyond its compact size. With consistent Dolby Atmos performance across video games, movies and TV shows, the Heston 60 produces crisp and clear dialogues balanced well against clean treble and thumping bass. Oh, and it looks gorgeous, too. It'll honestly make you feel like you're Lucia or Jason.

Controller

Whether you're after a first-party limited edition GTA 6 controller or a third-party gamepad with Hall Effect triggers and sticks for enhanced precision, these are my top picks.

For PS5 PS5 DualSense GTA 6 Edition: $84 at Amazon If you're a PS5 player, there's no better controller for you than the DualSense — so how about a Vice City-themed DualSense, eh? The special edition comes in white or black, and features the GTA 6 logo on the touchpad, palm trees adorning the sides, and a shimmering finish to cap it all off. It's stunning, really.

For PS5 Razer Raiju V3 Pro: $214 at Amazon The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is a mighty controller for PS5 (as long as you don't mind the absence of haptics). Its TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via mobile software, and it’s very comfortable for long gaming sessions.

For Xbox SteelSeries Aeon Pro: $259 at Amazon Don't want any downtime between charges so that you can keep playing for hours on end? The SteelSeries Aeon Pro features replaceable batteries allowing zero downtime, and it's a triumph. It boasts Hall Effect sticks and triggers, an OLED display for quick system swapping and configs, and bags of customization in the GG app.

Headset

When you can't use your soundbar or don't want to disturb your partner or housemates, you can't go wrong with one of the best gaming headsets. I awarded both of my top picks 5-stars each in their respective reviews, so you know they're good.

For both Razer BlackShark V3 Pro: $249 at Amazon The Razer BlackShark V3 Pro was one of the easiest 5-star ratings I've awarded. It boasts ridiculously fantastic sound with spatial audio support, and it features highly effective ANC to keep you locked in and immersed. Not that you'll need it for GTA 6, but its detachable boom mic makes you sound loud and clear. Oh, and it's oh-so-comfortable. It's available for both PS5 and Xbox.

For PS5 Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset: was $229 now $209 at Amazon If you want your ears to feel like they're resting on clouds, and you want a headset you can wear all-day long, the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset should be your port of call. Its 50mm drivers reproduce in-game sounds effectively, while effective ANC isolates and pulls you right into the action. It lasts up to 70 hours, too, so you don't need to worry about running out of charge while roaming the streets in GTA 6.

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