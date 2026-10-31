The best PS5 and Xbox setup for GTA 6 — here are the must-have TVs, controllers, headsets and more
Here's how to get the most immersive gaming, visual and auditory experience possible
Whether you like the franchise or not, there's no denying that GTA 6 is the decade's most anticipate video game. First announced in 2023 and having been in development for 11 years, Grand Theft Auto VI will finally land on PS5 and Xbox on November 19. As someone who loved San Andreas, Vice City and GTA V, I'm really looking forward to it.
We're less than a month away to launch day, and if you're on the market for the ultimate GTA 6 setup, I've got you covered. Whether you're a veteran or a newcomer to the game and want to see what the hype's about, you need not only the best gaming console, but also the best headsets, controllers and TV.
I review gaming peripherals for a living, and I play video games in my downtime, too. I've given it much thought and after hours of doing so, I've come up with the quintessential peripherals you'll need for the best GTA 6 setup. And if you haven't done so already, there's still time to pre-order GTA 6!
Console
The first thing you'll need, naturally, is a console. On 19 November, GTA 6 launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the PS5 Pro is currently out of stock everywhere, the base PS5 is available, as is the Xbox Series X.
I would normally recommend the PS5 Pro for the best possible experience, but it's unfortunately out of stock nearly everywhere. The base PS5 is your next best choice. It features an incredibly fast SSD, gorgeous 4K visuals, a snappy and clean interface, and its inventive DualSense controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers delivers an immersive experience.
"The Xbox Series X is the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts," is what we said in our review of the console. It blends the promise of powerful next-gen performance with speedy loading times, and a huge library of gaming spanning multiple Xbox generations. The clean and cool design is something to behold, too.
SSD
GTA 6 is reportedly going to take up 210GB of space, and I don't know about you, but I'll need to delete a lot of stuff off my 1TB PS5 to make room for it. The solution? An external SSD!
Officially licensed for PS5 consoles, the WD_Black SN850P boasts 1TB of storage and packs impressive read (7,300 MB/s) and write speeds (6,300 MB/s). Its optimized heatsink designed especially for the PS5 ensures easy, worry-free installation into the M.2 slot.
Given that game sizes are ginormous today, you need an SSD. This "plug and play" storage solution just slots into the Xbox storage expansion port found on the back of the console, and you're ready to game on. 1TB should be more than enough space for GTA 6 and a few other games.
TV
Great, you've got your console! But wait, do you have a TV to hook it up to? Fret not, some of the best gaming TVs are currently on sale, and these should arrive right in time for GTA 6's release.
If you aren't short on cash, the LG C6 OLED is a no-brainer. For both console and PC players, it offers fantastic gaming. features, such as a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, 0.1ms response time, Dolby Vision, beautiful colors, and multiple HDMI 2.1 ports. It also features native support for cloud platforms including Xbox Cloud Gaming.
This is a TV I can vouch for personally as it's the one I own (it's known as C6K in the U.K. where I'm based). The TCL QM6K boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for consoles, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for instant response times, an on-screen overlay for adjusting settings, Dolby Vision gaming, Dolby Vision IQ, and simply stunning colors and visuals. It's the best TV I've ever owned.
Soundbar
If you want to feel like you're playing games at the cinema, you need one of the best soundbars, and I've picked my two favorites for both small and big spaces. They get very loud, though, so try not to use them at night.
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The JBL Bar 1300XMK2 is the best way to get movie theater-quality sound at home — and who doesn't want to feel like you're playing games at the cinema? Dialogue is crystal clear, and bass is powerful and enveloping. It comes with detachable speakers and a subwoofer for the ultimate immersive experience.
The Marshall Heston 60 is a powerful soundbar that produces sound well beyond its compact size. With consistent Dolby Atmos performance across video games, movies and TV shows, the Heston 60 produces crisp and clear dialogues balanced well against clean treble and thumping bass. Oh, and it looks gorgeous, too. It'll honestly make you feel like you're Lucia or Jason.
Controller
Whether you're after a first-party limited edition GTA 6 controller or a third-party gamepad with Hall Effect triggers and sticks for enhanced precision, these are my top picks.
If you're a PS5 player, there's no better controller for you than the DualSense — so how about a Vice City-themed DualSense, eh? The special edition comes in white or black, and features the GTA 6 logo on the touchpad, palm trees adorning the sides, and a shimmering finish to cap it all off. It's stunning, really.
The Razer Raiju V3 Pro is a mighty controller for PS5 (as long as you don't mind the absence of haptics). Its TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via mobile software, and it’s very comfortable for long gaming sessions.
Don't want any downtime between charges so that you can keep playing for hours on end? The SteelSeries Aeon Pro features replaceable batteries allowing zero downtime, and it's a triumph. It boasts Hall Effect sticks and triggers, an OLED display for quick system swapping and configs, and bags of customization in the GG app.
Headset
When you can't use your soundbar or don't want to disturb your partner or housemates, you can't go wrong with one of the best gaming headsets. I awarded both of my top picks 5-stars each in their respective reviews, so you know they're good.
The Razer BlackShark V3 Pro was one of the easiest 5-star ratings I've awarded. It boasts ridiculously fantastic sound with spatial audio support, and it features highly effective ANC to keep you locked in and immersed. Not that you'll need it for GTA 6, but its detachable boom mic makes you sound loud and clear. Oh, and it's oh-so-comfortable. It's available for both PS5 and Xbox.
If you want your ears to feel like they're resting on clouds, and you want a headset you can wear all-day long, the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Headset should be your port of call. Its 50mm drivers reproduce in-game sounds effectively, while effective ANC isolates and pulls you right into the action. It lasts up to 70 hours, too, so you don't need to worry about running out of charge while roaming the streets in GTA 6.
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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