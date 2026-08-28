As a PC snob, I wanted to catch GTA 6 making console compromises. Instead, I’m in awe of the trickery

When you spend your life gaming on a high-end PC, watching console game reveals like the GTA 6 Extended Look usually means spotting the ugly trade-offs: aggressive texture pop-in, flat lighting, messy background items and resolution scaling that melts into pixel soup during intense moments.

Then Rockstar drops 26 minutes of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay into my lap, and the cynicism is completely replaced with “how on Earth did they do this!?”

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The footage wasn’t captured on a boutique developer workstation or devkit; it ran on a standard PlayStation 5 — a machine built on silicon that hit shelves back in 2020. My mind is blown, and having frame-stepped through the footage repeatedly, the fidelity in which Vice City has been realized is truly astonishing.

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But if I can get nerdy with you, the real story isn’t just raw horsepower, it’s the meticulous, brilliant optical illusions being used to create these visuals without cooking a six-year-old console. I’d love to share what I’ve found with you, and what made me pre-order the second after my first watch-through.

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Disclaimer Guesswork and analysis: My analysis is from watching the full 4K version of the GTA 6 Extended Look, which you can download for yourself here. Paired with my understanding of game graphics, but with no comment from Rockstar, so I don't know the specifics of their game engine, but I can make some educated guesses.

Natural lighting that doesn’t melt the console

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The single biggest visual upgrade in the footage is how light moves through the world. It’s what really brings that level of depth and moodiness to every scene — from the dark, smoke-filled dinginess of the drug den to the sun-soaked streets of Vice City.

In past games, lighting was largely “painted” onto objects with pre-set shadows. In GTA 6, however, sunlight actually bounces off surfaces in real-time. When light hits the floor of Jason and Lucia’s apartment, it naturally bounces up to softly illuminate the room.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Speaking to Nvidia on the PC gaming side of things, they’re quick to tell me just how much immense processing power calculating these real-time light bounces takes. To handle it on a base PS5, the console isn’t drawing every single pixel at 4K sharpness:

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Smart upscaling: To my eyes, the console appears to draw the internal image at a lower baseline resolution (around 1440p) and uses smart upscaling software to sharpen it up for your 4K TV. Think like Nvidia’s DLSS — easing the burden on the internals with a clever workaround.

To my eyes, the console appears to draw the internal image at a lower baseline resolution (around 1440p) and uses smart upscaling software to sharpen it up for your 4K TV. Think like Nvidia’s DLSS — easing the burden on the internals with a clever workaround. Using atmospheric fog: Miami is filled with humid ocean air, which can lead to a haziness. Not only does this add a serious vibe to the place, it could also be the key to creating rich, believable lighting without having to calculate every microscopic beam of light in the distance.

The reflection illusion

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

True, mirror-accurate reflections across an entire game are usually a death sentence for smooth performance. It’s why I find myself relying on Team Green’s DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction to use AI for those calculations and keep some semblance of smooth performance.

In the console space, you have to get extra crafty, and from what I can see, Rockstar is getting around this by prioritizing what is right in front of your character:

Sharp details up close: Puddles on the street, shiny car hoods and glass shopfronts near Jason and Lucia show crisp, accurate reflections.

Puddles on the street, shiny car hoods and glass shopfronts near Jason and Lucia show crisp, accurate reflections. Faking the distance: For background buildings and far-off bay views, the game quietly swaps out those expensive reflection calculations for simpler visual effects. Your eyes naturally focus on the sharp details right next to your character, while your brain fills in the rest.

Natural hair without stealing horsepower

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Individual hair strands are notoriously difficult for even the priciest gaming hardware to render. In GTA 6, Jason and Lucia’s hair visibly catches the wind and shifts realistically as they move or drive. It looks incredible, and it took me a while to figure out what was going on here.

To keep performance steady, it looks as if the game is rendering character hair at a slightly lower visual detail, then smoothing the edges out onto the characters head. The decision was made here that the way hair moves is more important than the sheer fidelity of it, and when everything is moving, it looks dense and natural while freeing up vital processing power.

Realistic clothes that actually fold and stretch

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In GTA 5, character outfits mostly moved like stiff, molded plastic glued to their bodies. In the sixth edition, clothing acts like actual fabric:

Dynamic wrinkles: When Lucia is at the firing range, her jacket dynamically wrinkles, pulls tight around the shoulder and bunches around her elbows.

When Lucia is at the firing range, her jacket dynamically wrinkles, pulls tight around the shoulder and bunches around her elbows. No awkward clipping: From what I saw in this polished demo, sleeves didn’t awkwardly slice through a character’s arms or torso during quick animations. Instead, the fabrics collided and folded naturally against the body.

The reality check

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

All of these visual tricks bring up the million-dollar question for console gamers: will GTA 6 be able to run at a smooth 60 frames per second on a base PS5?

Almost certainly not.

Rockstar Games has made a series of important decisions here from bigger things like the way ray tracing works across the world to the smaller details I mention above that really bring life to a place. And that’s before even thinking about the density and artistry of the world tasking that console.

To hit 60 FPS, you’d likely have to turn a lot of this down or off altogether, as well as really ramping up the motion blur and turning down the base resolution.

The team decided that a living breathing world matters more than high frame rates, and watching a console from 2020 deliver this level of visual polish is a clinic in smart software design proving that clever engineering matters just as much as raw horsepower.

And now, I hope that my boss approves my PTO request for the November 19, 2026…for “important reasons” of course.

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