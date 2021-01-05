What makes a good Prime VPN?

When it comes to streaming, Amazon Prime is one of the biggest players on the scene. It offers access to a diverse catalog of movies and TV shows, including celebrated originals like Mad Men, The Man in the High Castle, Homecoming, Bosch, Fleabag, One Mississippi, and many more.

But as soon as you leave your home country to go on vacation or travel for work, you’ll only be able to access a handful of Amazon originals. However, with a Prime VPN, you can always browse your home country’s full content library on Prime.

The best Prime VPNs can also speed up the streaming experience by stopping issues like bandwidth throttling and denial-of-service attacks. A VPN offers a wide range of security and privacy benefits, too. To help you choose the best VPN for Prime, below we explain all the features to consider.

The power to unblock Prime

If you’re looking to unblock Prime by using a VPN, you’ll first and foremost need a service that provides access to the streaming platform.

Given that Amazon Prime Video is one of the world’s most popular streaming services, many VPN services can be used with the platform. In fact, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, Hotspot Shield, CyberGhost, and many other top-rate VPN services work with Prime Video.

By signing up for one of the best VPNs for Prime you’ll be able to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows when traveling abroad on holiday or for work.

Great speeds

Should you plan on using a VPN mainly for streaming movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime Video, you’ll need a speedy VPN.

The best services offer high-speed servers across the world and unlimited bandwidth, which will ensure content loads quickly, doesn’t buffer, and won’t suddenly crash. They’ll also avert bandwidth throttling, which can typically cause video playback to lag.

For anyone who's looking to prioritize speed over anything else, it’s worth reading our guide on the fast VPN . In this guide, we’ve tested and ranked the fastest VPN services, which include Hotspot Shield, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, and others.

Good on different devices

What’s great about Amazon Prime is that you can use it to stream movies and TV shows on all your devices, including smartphones, tablet PCs, laptops, smart TVs, streaming devices like the Firestick, and game consoles.

So, with that in mind, you’ll also want a VPN service that offers user-friendly apps for a range of operating systems and devices. Our favorite VPN for Prime, ExpressVPN, works on Android, iOS, Windows and Mac, as a Fire Stick VPN, Apple TV VPN, router VPN, as well as on Chromecast, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, and other devices. At the same time, the best services also allow you to stream content on several devices from one subscription.

Great privacy

Although VPNs are excellent for streaming, another benefit is increased privacy and security. VPNs can hide your IP address so that you can access websites and other internet services without revealing your identity to third-parties. They also encrypt your internet data and improve the security of public Wi-Fi networks.

The top VPNs will offer a variety of great privacy and security features, such as kill switches, no-logging policies, AES-256 encryption, a variety of security protocols, DNS leak protection, malware and phishing blockers, and more.

Other things to consider

Are there any other things to consider when choosing a VPN for Amazon Prime? The answer is yes. As well as providing access to Prime Video, fast speeds, and great privacy, the best services will also offer thousands of servers across the globe, 24/7 support, the ability to watch content on other top streaming services, affordable subscriptions, and many other great features.

Which VPN do we recommend for Amazon Prime users?

ExpressVPN stands out from the competition in terms of price, features, and value. With servers in nearly 100 countries, MediaStreamer Smart DNS functions, blazing connection speeds, and reliable access to multiple streaming services, ExpressVPN offers everything a Prime user needs. While some users may prefer certain features of other top VPNs, it’s the best overall option for most users – and now Tom’s Guide readers can claim three months absolutely free.View Deal