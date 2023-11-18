Saatva vs Purple: Which hybrid mattress should you buy in Black Friday sales?

In our Saatva vs Purple mattress comparison, we're looking specifically at the Saatva Classic and the Purple Plus, two hybrid models from leading sleep brands. But while they’re both made of foam and coils, the sleep experiences each mattress provides are very different.

Here we're looking at those differences in detail to help you make an informed decision regarding which bed is right for you when choosing between Saatva vs Purple this holiday season. There are some good Black Friday mattress deals on both too, so you'll save money whichever way you go.

The Saatva Classic is our number one best mattress of the year, while the Purple Plus is one of the best mattresses for back pain . There isn’t a lot of difference between them price-wise, with a queen sized Saatva Classic coming in at $100 more than the Purple Plus at full price, but Saatva jumps ahead in terms of sleep trial, warranty and shipping perks, as we explain below.

We’ve tested both mattresses fully,and you can read our Saatva Classic mattress review and Purple Plus mattress review for all in-depth analysis and test data on each model. For now, here's our take on the Saatva Classic vs the Purple Plus...

Saatva vs Purple mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Purple Plus Type: Innerspring Hybrid GelFlex Grid Hybrid Internal Layers: 5 5 Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, 8 6-7.5 Height: 11.5” or 14.5” 11” Trial: 365 nights 100 nights Warranty: Lifetime 10 years MSRP: $1,095 – $2,790 $799 – $1,998

Saatva vs Purple Mattress: Price & warranty

You can usually get 12-15% off the Saatva Classic most months

Purple mattress sales are rarer but occasionally up to $400 off

Saatva has a much longer sleep trial and warranty

Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,095 $895 at Saatva

This luxury innerspring hybrid is the best Saatva mattress overall and the perfect for most sleepers, thanks to a choice of three firmness levels and two heights. It's normally on sale for $1,695 in a queen size, with a year's free trial and lifetime warranty, but this Black Friday we have an exclusive discount that saves you $400, reducing a queen to $1,595. You get free white glove delivery too, including old mattress removal.

Purple Plus mattress: from $1,495 $1,195 at Purple

There's only $100 or so between the Purple Plus and Saatva Classic most months, but Saatva offers more regular sales. For Black Friday you can save up to $300 off the Purple Plus, with a queen size down to $1,595 (was $1,895). That means the Saatva and Purple are both the exact same price for a queen this holiday season. You'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty, plus free standard shipping.

Both the Saatva Classic and Purple Plus sit at the lower end of the luxury market, but you’ll never pay full price for the Saatva. You’ll normally get between 12-15% off the Saatva, with savings increasing with the size of the mattress. You can keep track of the discounts at our Saatva mattress sales guide. Do note that the Twin size of the mattress isn’t always included in the sales.

You’ll find a queen Saatva Classic is usually $1696 at sale price (MSRP $1995) and, while this is still a premium mattress, we think it’s incredibly good value for a mattress that suits many sleeping styles (learn how to choose a mattress that suits your sleeping position and more).

Purple’s mattresses aren’t on sale as often as the Saatvas, but you will find good discounts around major sales events. We’ve also seen flash sales, with anything from $100-$400 off their mattresses. With $400 off, the Purple Plus comes in at $1495 for a queen size (MSRP $1895) – that’s around $200 less than the Saatva Classic. But you will need to be patient and wait for the best prices.

You are likely to see the biggest discounts on both these mattresses around major sales events. The Labor Day mattress sales in September and Memorial Day mattress sales in May bring some of the best deals of the yea. But for most brands the biggest discounts coupled with the lowest prices come courtesy of the Black Friday mattress deals at the end of November each year.

In addition to price we also need to look at the length of mattress trials , shipping and mattress warranties . Saatva definitely comes out on top here, with a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery. Purple offer a 100-night trial, 10 year warranty and free shipping to your front door. If you want to upgrade to premium delivery it’s $200, but returns are free with Purple mattresses, whereas Saatva charge $99.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Classic Purple Plus Twin MSRP: $1,095 $1,495 Twin XL MSRP $1,395 $1,545 Full MSRP: $1,895 $1,745 Queen MSRP: $1,995 $1,895 King MSRP: $2,495 $2,295 Split king MSRP: $2,790 $2,690 Cal king MSRP: $2,495 $2,295 Split Cal king MSRP: $2,295 Split Cal King MSRP: $2,790 N/A

Saatva vs Purple price winner: Saatva

The lower price of the Saatva, combined with the 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery makes it hard to beat. This, combined with the all-round comfort of the mattress means it’s the best choice price wise in the luxury bracket, even with the $99 return fee if you decide the mattress isn’t for you.

Saatva vs Purple Mattress: Materials & Design

Both the Saatva and Purple have a breathable cover

Both are luxury hybrid mattresses

The Saatva has a plush 3" Euro Pillow Top

Like many of the best hybrid mattresses , both the Saatva Classic and Purple Plus are hybrid mattresses. There are some crucial differences though, with the Saatva being a luxury hybrid innerspring that’s closer to the feel of a traditional mattress. The Purple Plus, on the other hand, has Purple’s unique GelFlex grid, which gives it a unique feel unlike that of any other mattress.

Underneath the 3” thick Euro pillow top, made with organic cotton and zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support, you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment. Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress. The different heights are offered by different height springs.

The Purple Plus has a softflex knit cover, like it’s cheaper cousin the Purple Original, one of our best mattresses in a box picks. The cover is breathable and designed to optimize the GelFlex grid below it. As you might have guessed, the grid layer is directly below the cover and the mattress has 2” of this proprietary gel-like elastic polymer that magically manages to be both soft and firm where you need it to be. There are also thousands of holes in this layer to help keep the mattress breathable. Next up is a layer of edge support foam to increase support, followed by a layer of ultra comfort foam for pressure relief and support. The mattress is finished off with 3” of base support foam for stability.

The Saatva Classic arrives flat, delivered into your bedroom as part of Saatva’s free white glove delivery service. The Purple Plus arrives to your front door rolled up in a box. The Saatva also comes in a choice of three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), along with two heights (11.5” and 14.5”). The Purple Plus comes in one firmness rating (medium firm) and one height (11”).

Saatva vs Purple materials & design winner: Draw

These are such different mattresses design wise, but we think that both are extremely well designed and made. The Saatva Classic comes in different firmness options to match to your sleeping style and offers plenty of cushioning comfort. But the Purple Plus’ astonishing GelFlex grid moves with the sleeper, providing both softness and firmness where it’s needed.

Saatva vs Purple mattress: Comfort & Support

The Saatva comes in three firmness options: Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, Firm

We rate the Purple Plus as a medium-firm to firm mattress

Both mattresses offer superb back support and pressure relief

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options and two heights (the only difference here is the height of the springs). We tested the Luxury Firm in our review, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. We’d agree with this, rating it as one of the best mattresses for back pain and a comfortable choice for most sleepers. Lightweight side sleepers may find it a little too firm though.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Starting with the softest option, the Plush Soft is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who will feel cushioned at their pressure points of hips and shoulders. At the other end of the scale the Firm mattress is one of top picks in our best firm mattresses round-up, and is ideally suited to those who enjoy a firm mattress, are of a heavier build or sleep on their fronts. We tested the Luxury Firm, which offers excellent pressure relief, alongside a traditional innerspring feel. The mattress also does a great job of keeping the spine aligned, while the pillow top provides plenty of cushioning comfort.

The Purple Plus only comes in one variation but does the remarkable job of feeling both soft and firm where needed. In our testing, we found that the mattress was soft under the arms and legs, while firm around the spine and the lower lumbar areas. This means that it’s a mattress that can appeal to all sleeping styles and body weights. The mattress is also firmer than you might expect, but it’s also cushioned and comfy with plenty of support and pressure relief throughout the mattress. Motion transfer is also minimal, making this a great choice for couples. This is a mattress that will suit many people, but the feel of the grid is unique and might not be to everyone’s taste.

Saatva vs Purple comfort & support winner: Saatva

Saatva edges it here, with the three firmness options meaning that people can find a comfort level that’s just right for their sleep style. That’s not to say that the Purple Plus isn’t an excellent mattress comfort-wise, it’s just that not everyone will enjoy the unique feel of the GelFlex Grid and there's not way to customize the feel as with Saatva.

Saatva vs Casper Mattress: Temperature control

Both mattresses sleep cooler and reduce overheating

Saatva’s double layer of coils provides lots of space for air to circulate

The Purple Plus’ grid layer is full of thousands of cooling air holes

(Image credit: Purple)

With both mattresses being hybrids, there’s plenty of airflow through the mattresses to keep sleepers cool at night. We never felt hot sleeping on the Saatva Classic, as it has a double layer of coils that create lots of space for air to circulate. The small amount of foam in the mattress also helps with cooling and there’s a naturally breathable cotton cover.

The Purple Plus offers exceptional cooling, thanks mainly to the thousands of cooling air holes in the GelFlex grid layer. There’s also a layer of higher density foam in the Plus than in the original Purple mattress, which Purple say is two to three times more breathable. One of our testers said it was the most cooling mattress they’d ever slept on.

Saatva vs Purple temperature regulation winner: Purple

Although both these mattresses do an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool at night, we think the Purple Plus edges things with its breathable foam and the thousands of air holes in the GelFlex grid layer. The original Purple mattress features in our best cooling mattress guide and the Purple Plus is even cooler, so it’s highly recommended for hot sleepers.

Saatva vs Purple Mattress: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if…

You suffer from back pain: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region.

The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region. You want to customize your mattress: With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style.

With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style. You prefer a traditional feel: The Saatva Classic feels like a traditional innerspring mattress, with a luxurious feel that’s like sleeping on a hotel mattress.

Buy the Purple if…