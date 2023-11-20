Saatva vs Leesa: Which luxury hybrid mattress should you buy in Black Friday sales?

This Saatva vs Leesa comparison focuses on two specific luxury hybrid beds: the Saatva Classic and the Leesa Legend Hybrid. Both are crafted from a combination of coils and foams, but once we dig a little deeper there are several key differences between them. This in-depth Saatva vs Leesa comparison delves beneath the covers to help you to decide which bed is right for your sleep. And if neither are right for you, we're sharing some handy resources to help you pick something better suited.

In our opinion, the Saatva Classic is the very best mattress in the world right now, as evidenced by its high test scores during our year-long review process. It’s also cheaper than the Leesa Legend Hybrid. However, you’ll hardly ever pay full price for the mattress, with monthly sales ranging between 12-15% off the MSRP.

But the Leesa mattress is an incredibly strong contender, too, and is nearly always discounted. Sales typically range from $100-$500 off (increasing with mattress size), plus every mattress purchase comes with two free pillows. Of course, with the Black Friday mattress sales just days away, there’s never been a better time to buy a new mattress, with both brands

We’ve reviewed the Saatva Classic, so you can read about it in more depth in our Saatva Classic mattress review . While we haven’t yet reviewed the Leesa Legend Hybrid, we do rate the brand highly and have reviewed several of their other mattresses. The purpose of this comparison is to help you decide which mattress is right for your sleeping style before buying. Ready? Let’s get started.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $1,095 $695 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic offers customizable support and firmness, meaning it's suited to most sleepers. We have an exclusive discount of $400 on orders worth $1,000 or more, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,595. Although we've seen prices go a touch lower, this is an excellent deal, especially with the lifetime warranty, free white glove delivery (plus old mattress removal) and 365-night trial.

Leesa Legend Hybrid: from $1,999 $1,599 at Leesa

The Leesa Legend Hybrid comes in at a considerably higher price point than the Saatva Classic, but there's a lot of mattress here for the money. Targeted zoned support provides blissful pressure relief for side-sleepers, while also offering outstanding temperature regulation. A queen size mattress is currently $2,099 (was $2,599). It’s a big discount, but one we've seen before. You also get a 100-night trial, a 10 year warranty and free shipping.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Saatva vs Leesa mattress: Specs Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Leesa Type: Innerspring hybrid Luxury hybrid Internal layers: 5 7 Firmness (1-10) 3, 5-7, 8 5.5 Height: 11.5" or 14.5" 12" Trial: 365 nights 100 nights Warranty: Lifetime 10 years MSRP: $1,095 - 42,790 $1,999 - $2,999

Saatvs vs Leesa: Price & warranty

The Saatva Classic regularly offers 12-15% off MSRP

The Leesa Legend Hybrid is regularly discounted by up to $500

The Saatva comes with better extras than the Leesa Legend

Both the Saatva Classic and Leesa Legend Hybrid are premium mattresses, with the Leesa being more expensive – even when taking into account their regular sales. You’ll normally see discounts from Saatva ranging between 12-15%, although we have sometimes seen tiered money-off deals where discounts increase with the size of the bed. Although the Saatva is still in the premium bracket, we think it’s great value for a mattress that can be customized to suit all sleepers. You can track discounts at our Saatva mattress sales page but do be aware that the Twin size of the mattress isn’t always included in sales.

A queen Saatva is usually $1,696 at sale price (MSRP $1995), whereas the biggest discount we’ve seen on the Leesa takes a queen down to $2099 (MSRP $2599). Keep an eye on the latest discounts by bookmarking our mattress sales page if this is a purchase you’re planning on making at some point in the future. But if you’re looking to buy with the biggest discount, you can’t beat the Black Friday sales.

In addition to price, we also need to look at the length of mattress trials , mattress warranties and the type of shipping. Saatva definitely comes out on top here as they offer white glove delivery , a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. In comparison, Leesa only offers free delivery to your door, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. Let’s take a look at what you can expect to pay at full MSRP:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Leesa Twin: $1,095 N/A Twin XL: $1,395 $1,999 Full: $1,895 $2,299 Queen: $1,995 $2,599 King: $2,495 $2,999 Split king: $2,790 N/A Cal king: $2,495 $2,999 Split cal king: $2,790 N/A

Saatva vs Leesa price winner: Saatva

Not only is the Saatva considerably cheaper than the Leesa, but it also comes with far better extras. You get free white glove delivery, a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty. It’s also available in a greater range of sizes than the Leesa. Combined with the options for customization and the all-round comfort of the mattress, the Saatva wins in this department.

Saatva vs Leesa: Materials & design

The Saatva comes in three different firmness options (the Leesa has one)

Choose from two heights with the Saatva (the Leesa has one)

The Leesa Legend Hybrid has a zoned support system

Both the Saatva and Leesa are hybrid mattresses, and the Saatva is our top choice in our best hybrid mattress round-up. There are some crucial differences between the two, with the Saatva being a luxury innerspring hybrid, whereas the Leesa is a more traditional hybrid. Let’s take a closer look at what they’re made from.

The Saatva Classic has a 3” thick Euro pillow top, made with organic cotton and zoned quilting in the middle for extra lumbar support. Underneath, you’ll find a CertiPUR-US certified memory foam layer that’s specifically geared towards healthy spinal alignment. Next up, a layer of individually wrapped 14.5-gauge recycled steel coils sit on top of a support base made up of 13-gauge tempered steel support coils. This is all wrapped up in a foam encasement around the perimeter to stabilize the whole mattress. The different heights are offered by different height springs.

The Leesa Legend Hybrid has a soft and luxurious cover made with 100% organic cotton, merino wool, and recycled fibers. Underneath is a comfort layer of polyfoam, full of small holes, designed for bounce and a quick response to pressure. Next up is a memory foam layer for pressure relief, followed by the three zone support layer of micro springs. Underneath this is a transition layer of firmer polyfoam before another support layer of individually wrapped springs. The mattress is finished with a high density foam base.

The Saatva Classic arrives flat, delivered and set up in your bedroom as part of Saatva’s free white glove delivery service. In comparison, the Leesa Legend Hybrid is delivered to your front door rolled in a box. The Saatva also comes in a choice of three different firmness options (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), along with two heights (11.5” and 14.5”). The Leesa comes in one firmness rating (medium soft) and one height (12”).

Saatva vs Leesa materials & design winner: It's a draw

Although the Saatva has much more choice for customization, we think it’s a draw due to the superior zoned support offered by the Leesa. The Saatva Classic comes in three different firmness options to suit the vast majority of sleepers, but the Leesa’s zoned support is particularly suited to side sleepers.

Saatva vs Leesa: Comfort & support

The Saatva Classic is available in three different firmness options

The Leesa Legend Hybrid is a medium soft mattress rated at 4.5 - 5.5/10

Saatva has more of a ‘lying on top’ feel; you’ll sink further into the Leesa

The Saatva Classic is available in three firmness options and two heights (the only difference here is the height of the springs). We tested the Luxury Firm in our review, which is the brand’s most popular comfort level and is, according to Saatva, designed to suit all sleeping positions. We’d agree with this, rating it as one of the best mattresses for back pain and a comfortable choice for most sleepers. Lightweight side sleepers may find it a little too firm though.

Starting with the softest option, the Plush Soft is one of the best mattresses for side sleepers who will feel cushioned at their pressure points of hips and shoulders. At the other end of the scale the Firm mattress is one of top picks in our best firm mattresses round-up, and is ideally suited to those who enjoy a firm mattress, are of a heavier build or sleep on their fronts. We tested the Luxury Firm, which offers excellent pressure relief, alongside a traditional innerspring feel. The mattress also does a great job of keeping the spine aligned, while the pillow top provides plenty of cushioning comfort.

The Leesa Legend Hybrid is a softer mattress, with a plush feel that will particularly appeal to side sleepers. The zoned support layer features micro coils at the head and foot of the bed, with polyfoam in the middle. This means that the mattress keeps the hips elevated and the spine aligned, while allowing for softer sinkage around the shoulders – if you suffer from joint pain in this area, this mattress is an excellent choice. There’s also a little bounce from the second layer of springs, meaning that whilst this is a softer mattress, you shouldn’t feel bogged down in it.

Saatva vs Leesa comfort & support winner: Saatva

Unless you’re a side sleeper (in which case you should seriously consider the Leesa) we think the Saatva is the winner here, again down to the fact that you can customize the feel of the mattress to get one that’s right for your sleeping style. However, we really were very impressed with the clever zoned support of the Leesa.

Saatva vs Leesa: Temperature control

Both mattresses offer great temperature regulation

Saatva’s double layer of coils provides lots of space for air to circulate

The Leesa has perforated foam, plus ventilation from coils and springs

As you might expect from hybrids, there’s plenty of airflow throughout both of these mattresses. Our testers found that the Saatva Classic had excellent temperature regulation. As well as the double layer of coils creating space for air to circulate, there’s a naturally breathable cotton cover and the small amount of foam in the mattress also helps keep things cool.

The Leesa Legend Hybrid has lot of clever features to aid cooling. The bottom layer of springs are individually pocketed to allow for more airflow, and the upper layer of micro coils allow for more ventilation. The top layer of foam is also perforated with lots of little holes that prevent air getting trapped, which can lead to overheating.

Saatva vs Leesa temperature regulation winner: Leesa

Although both mattresses sleep cool, we think the Leesa edges things here due to the perforated foam and layers of both micro coils and springs. Of course, neither of these are specialist cooling mattresses so, if you do sleep very hot, check out are guide to the best cooling mattresses on the market.

Saatva vs Leesa: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if...

✅ You suffer from back pain: The Saatva Classic does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region.

✅ You want to customize your mattress: With three different firmness ratings and two heights, the Saatva allows sleepers to choose the mattress that’s right for their specific sleeping style.

✅ You prefer a traditional feel: The Saatva Classic feels like a traditional innerspring mattress, with a luxurious feel that’s like sleeping on a hotel mattress.

Buy the Leesa if...

✅ You suffer from shoulder pain: The clever zoned support of the Leesa Legend Hybrid means you’ll get excellent pressure relief at your shoulders where the mattress is softer, while your spine is still kept aligned.

✅ You sleep hot: The Leesa does an excellent job of keeping sleepers cool, thanks to its well-spaced springs, ventilated micro coils and top layer of perforated foam.

✅ You sleep on your side: If you’re a dedicated side sleeper, the Leesa offers the perfect amount of softness and support. And with the bottom layer of pocketed springs, it still has some bounce to stop you feeling trapped in the mattress.