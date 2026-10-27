What to watch tonight: 39 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and more (Oct. 27)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with new movies you can now buy or rent at home.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (Tuesday, October 27), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the 4 biggest new shows this week.

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Top picks to stream tonight

'The One About Matthew Perry' (Netflix)

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Documentary

What it's about: Matthew Perry was beloved for making Chandler Bing hilariously neurotic, but his real life was far more complicated. This three-part documentary looks beyond "Friends" to Perry’s rise to fame, lifelong addiction struggles and relationships with the people who knew him best, including his sister and longtime friends.

Why you should watch it: If "Friends" made you love Chandler, prepare to meet the man behind the sarcasm. Perry’s inner circle offers intimate, previously untold memories, while private family footage reveals a more vulnerable side of the actor whose openness about addiction became part of his legacy.

Watch "The One About Matthew Perry" on Netflix now

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‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga' season 1 finale (Hulu)

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga | E8 Sneak Peek: DG Fires Wanda | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Musical crime drama

What it's about: Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) thought they could leave the streets behind, but the music business has other plans. After Keith’s murder, Wanda makes a risky play to secure her cousin Lamar Kinsey (Asante Blackk) and rapper Artillery’s (Simmie “Buddy” Sims III) futures, putting her relationships and Daryl’s empire on the line.

Why you should watch it: "The Drop" ends its first season with the same tangled mess that "Snowfall" always had: ambition, loyalty and survival. Wanda wants independence, Leon wants peace and Lamar is learning that fame isn’t everything. With an unlikely alliance setting the finale in motion, expect a decidedly tragic note.

Watch "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" on Hulu now

‘Verity’ (2026) (PVOD)

Verity | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Psychological thriller/romance

What it's about: When struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson) is hired to ghostwrite for bestselling author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway), she moves into the family’s secluded estate and starts digging through Verity’s files. Then she finds a secret manuscript containing a horrifying confession, forcing her to question everything she knows about Verity, her husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett) and the family’s tragic past.

Why you should watch it: If you like your thrillers packed with lust and deeply questionable decisions, this is your kind of mess. The three leads play a deliciously slippery trio of possible victims, villains and liars, while the story keeps asking one very inconvenient question: Who can you actually believe?

Buy/rent "Verity" on Amazon now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Oct 27

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The One About Matthew Perry"

"Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic"

"Dangerous Liaisons" season 1

PRIME VIDEO

"Love in Disguise" episode 4

PARAMOUNT+

No titles

HBO MAX

"Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn"

“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce”

HULU

"Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

"Between Steps" (new episode)

"Classroom of Elite" (Season 1)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (finale episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga After Show" (finale episode)

"The God of High School" (Season 1)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Phony" (new episode)

"Prison Breaking With Sarah & Paul" (new podcast episode)

"Reasonable Doubt" season 4 (new episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

DISNEY+

" Best Friends" (new podcast episode)

Best Friends" (new podcast episode) "Between Steps" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (ABC) – streaming Live at 8pm ET

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Perfect Person" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" (new podcast episode)

"StraightioLab" (new podcast episode)

"Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim" (new podcast episode)

"VisionQuest" (new episodes)

"We’re Here to Help" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"Days of Our Lives" (new episode)

NBA - Portland Trailblazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

NBA - Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

ESPN UNLIMITED

Saban – Episode 4 @ 7pm ET

NHL – Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes (ESPN) – 8pm ET

NHL – Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks (ESPN) – 10:30pm ET

TUBI

No titles

PVOD

"Bloody Tennis" (2026)

"Concessions" (2025)

"The Dog Stars" (2026)

"Filipiñana" (2026)

"Forgotten Island" (2026)

"Ghost in the Cell" (2026)

"The Lost Ones" (2026)

"Never After Dark" (2026)

"The Stunt Driver" (2026)

"Verity" (2026)

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