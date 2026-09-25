3 best new to Netflix movies you should stream this weekend (September 25-27)

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. The streaming service is constantly adding movies to its library, which is great when you want something fresh to watch but can also make it surprisingly difficult to decide what’s actually worth your time.

I’ve picked out three new movies that have recently landed on Netflix and are worth adding to your weekend watchlist. There’s a little bit of everything here, from a true-story drama following the rise of one of America’s most notorious criminals, to a high-stakes cyber-heist thriller about a group of young hackers. And for horror fans, there’s also a supernatural psychological horror movie about a brother and sister investigating an antique mirror.

‘Unabomber’ (2026)

UNABOMBER | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of Netflix’s biggest new releases this week is “Unabomber,” a biographical psychological drama inspired by the real-life story of Ted Kaczynski and the FBI investigation that eventually led to his capture. Rather than simply focusing on Kaczynski’s years living in isolation or the manifesto that made him infamous, the movie explores a lesser-known part of his early life, including psychological experiments he took part in while studying at Harvard in the late 1950s and early 1960s. If you’re a fan of true-story dramas, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

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“Unabomber” follows Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay) as a 16-year-old mathematics prodigy at Harvard, where he becomes involved in controversial psychological experiments conducted by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe). The story then jumps forward decades, as FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) leads the investigation into the Unabomber, who has carried out a series of deadly mail bombings. Told across two timelines, the film follows Kaczynski’s transformation and the FBI’s lengthy pursuit to identify and capture him.

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‘Lifehack’ (2025)

LIFEHACK (2026) | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

Screenlife thrillers don’t always get the attention they deserve, but the new addition “Lifehack” could be one to keep an eye on. Directed by Ronan Corrigan in his feature directorial debut, the cyber-thriller tells its entire story through computer screens, phone displays, social media feeds, surveillance footage and Discord calls. If you enjoyed movies like “Searching” and “Missing,” you’ll probably know what to expect from the format, but “Lifehack” puts its own spin on it with a story about how quickly things can go wrong when too much of your life is shared online.

Kyle (Georgie Farmer) and his three friends, a group of tech-savvy teenagers, spend their time hacking online scammers for fun. Looking for a bigger challenge, Kyle convinces the group to target billionaire crypto mogul Don Heard (Charlie Creed-Miles) by gathering information from his daughter Lindsey (Jessica Reynolds). The friends manage to infiltrate Don’s cryptocurrency wallet and steal millions, believing they have pulled off the perfect heist. However, Lindsey soon discovers what they have done and gives Kyle an ultimatum: help her take everything from her father or face the consequences.

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‘Oculus’ (2013)

Oculus | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

October is just around the corner, which means there’s no better time to start building your spooky watchlist and get into the Halloween spirit. Netflix is getting in on the action too, with several scary movies being added to the service, including “Oculus.” This supernatural psychological horror movie was one of the films that helped put Mike Flanagan on the map, and it’s easy to see why. The movie plays with your perception in some seriously unsettling ways, making it difficult to know what’s real and what isn’t. It’s a pretty intense watch, and if you finish “Oculus” feeling like you’ve just woken up from a bizarre fever dream, I wouldn’t blame you.

Siblings Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim Russell reunite after Tim (Brenton Thwaites) is released from psychiatric care 11 years after their parents’ deaths. Tim was convicted of killing their father, but Kaylie believes an antique mirror called the Lasser Glass was actually responsible. She tracks down the mirror and brings it back to their childhood home, setting up cameras and a mechanism designed to destroy it while documenting its effects. As the siblings investigate its history, strange events begin happening around them, while flashbacks reveal what happened to their family years earlier.

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