The weekend is here, and there’s no better way to spend the next couple of days than watching some great movies. Fortunately, Prime Video’s library has just been updated, and this week’s crop of new arrivals is very strong.

For starters, there’s a new Prime Video original rom-com, based on a best-selling book; it’s already drawing plenty of attention. Or how about a true modern classic from peerless filmmaker Quentin Tarantino? Alternatively, I’ve found an emotionally charged sports drama that chronicles the life and career of a hugely inspirational female boxer, Claressa Shields.

Don’t waste your weekend scrolling the Prime Video library; I’ve found the three new arrivals that need to be on your watchlist to save you the hassle. These are the new to Prime Video movies you need to watch this weekend.

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‘The Love Hypothesis’ (2026)

The Love Hypothesis - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s latest romantic comedy has found a winning formula. It’s gone straight to No. 1 in the platform’s top 10 most-watched list, and is likely to retain that position through the weekend. It’s been warmly embraced by viewers, and even the critics have been charmed by this glossy rom-com (including TG’s own Alix Blackburn). Fun fact: It’s based on the novel by Ali Hazelwood, which actually started life as “Star Wars” fan-fiction.

Olive (Lili Reinhart) is a gifted PhD student who impulsively kisses a professor, Adam (Tom Bateman), to prove to her best friend (Rachel Marsh) that her life isn’t a total trainwreck. This spirals into a whole fake relationship, with rules and boundaries set in advance. But you know how these things go in rom-coms! Before long, the pair’s pretend romance blossoms into the real thing, putting their theories about love to the ultimate test.

Watch "The Love Hypothesis" on Prime Video now

‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ (2019)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Arguably director Quentin Tarantino’s most entertaining movie. “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” is the filmmaker's fond tribute to classic cinema, exploring the era of movie star dominance. And Tarantino has assembled quite the cast of his own, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Timothy Olyphant. It’s easily the Tarantino movie I’ve rewatched the most, and has already built a legacy, thanks to several iconic scenes.

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Set in the late 1960s, the film follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former TV actor turned movie star, as he grapples with his declining career and waning fame. Alongside his loyal stunt double/best friend, Cliff Booth (Pitt), he navigates a rapidly changing Los Angeles. At the same time, the Charles Manson murders loom, with Sharon Tate (Robbie) a target. Now’s a great time to watch, as Cliff Booth is set to return in a new semi-sequel, debuting on Netflix this December.

Watch "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" on Prime Video now

‘The Fire Inside’ (2024)

THE FIRE INSIDE | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Looking to be inspired this weekend? Then you’ll want to watch “The Fire Inside.” This sports biopic has an impressive 93% on review site Rotten Tomatoes, with both critics and viewers awarding it the same high marks. It doesn’t reinvent the sports drama genre. Still, it chronicles the career of a driven athlete, Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, who refuses to be defined by her circumstances and instead gives everything in pursuit of excellence.

Starring Ryan Destiny as Claressa and Brian Tyree Henry as her coach Jason Crutchfield, “The Fire Inside” opens in Flint, Michigan, as the determined Claressa walks into an all-men boxing gym and demands a chance to prove herself. Despite the hurdles in her path, she makes the U.S. Olympic team for the 2012 London Games. Her goal is to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal. “The Fire Inside” is acclaimed for its inspirational subject matter, but also for its enraging examination of systemic issues.

Watch "The Fire Inside" on Prime Video now

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