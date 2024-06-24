How to watch 'Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury' online from anywhere

Fresh from her contribution to the "Barbie" soundtrack (“Dance the Night Away”) and new album, "Radical Optimism", Dua Lipa talks about her personal Glastonbury journey before headlining the festival for the first time this year.

'Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury' start time, channel "Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury" airs on BBC Two at 10:10 p.m. BST on Monday, June 24 (5:10 p.m. ET / 2:10 p.m. PT)

When Dua Lipa takes to the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury at about 10 p.m. BST on Friday night (June 28), it will complete her own personal game of Glasto bingo that has taken her from watching Jay-Z at the festival on TV in 2008 to paying to watch Dolly Parton, Stormzy and the Chemical Brothers before finally performing there in 2016.

She then returned a year later to play the John Peel Stage for emerging artists just after the launch of her debut album and tweeted afterwards, "That was the craziest moment of my life... Glastonbury I will remember this day until I die.” Expect all these memories, and others, to be relived on the BBC's eve-of-festival "My / Our Glastonbury" show with Coldplay's episode scheduled for the BBC too.

Watch 'Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury' free online

"Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury" airs on BBC Two at 10:10 p.m. BST on Monday, June 24 and is also available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

Traveling outside the U.K.? Use NordVPN to unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account and watch from it anywhere. Details below.

Watch 'Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury' from anywhere

What if you're usually based in the U.K., pay the license fee, but are abroad right now? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch "Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury" for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. The best deal on a VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN has a great deal.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view your usual BBC iPlayer account, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer to stream "Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury" online.

Can I watch 'Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury' online in the U.S., Canada or the rest of the world?

Unfortunately "Dua Lipa: My Glastonbury" is not yet available in the U.S., Canada or in the rest of the world, but Brits in the States, or elsewhere, for work or on vacation can watch the documentary online with a VPN such as NordVPN. This clever app allows you unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account and watch iPlayer from anywhere.

What has Dua Lipa said about headlining Glastonbury this year? “It’s important to have more female headliners" she said, sharing that honor with SZA. "We’ve just got to keep applying the pressure and making that change happen.” When asked if she might invite the audience onstage for an encore of “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” as she did during her last Glastonbury performance in 2017, she smiled, “It might be tight. But I’ve got to figure out a way to make 150,000 people feel like they’re in a small little nightclub."