Live
Glastonbury 2025 LIVE: how to watch from abroad, lineup, latest news
Eager to watch the biggest festival in the world? Here is how to watch Glastonbury 2025 live in U.K., U.S. and Ireland
Glastonbury 2025 is here – which means its time to figure out the best way to watch the mega-music-fest live online from June 27-29 in the U.K., U.S., Ireland, Cambodia and beyond.
Founded by Michael Eavis in September 1970, "Glasto" as it's known, welcomes over 200,000 revellers. The 2025 line-up has been criticized but with Olivia Rodrigo headlining, plus 80s legend Gary Numan and controversial rappers Kneecap, millions are watching online.
Music fans can watch live and on-demand thanks to exclusive coverage of every stage courtesy of the BBC, as well as online via the BBC iPlayer streaming app.
Ready to see Glastonbury light up the world? Stick with us for all the latest on Glastonbury 2025 including highlights, replays and lineup changes...
Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2025 from outside the U.K.
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50✅ 4 months extra FREE!✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Glastonbury live online with our exclusive deal.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Can you watch Kneecap at Glastonbury 2025?
Not yet. We did some digging and as you can see above, the BBC streamed Bob Vylan but opted not to mention Kneecap, who followed Vylan on the West Holts stage.
You'll find plenty of Kneecap clips on social media, including TikTok and YouTube. But you might be waiting a while for the BBC to post the full replay...
Kneecap have caused uproar – if you believe the British tabloid media – with their 2025 performance at Glastonbury festival (they did the same in 2024, only they weren't as famous).
The Belfast rap trio are certainly controversial and U.K. police are "assessing" their statements on stage today.
COMING UP: Doechii LIVE from 5:45 pm ET
Looking to watch Doechii at Glastonbury 2025? The hotly-anticipated debutant – and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star – is set to wow the Worthy Farm faithful with her TikTok-friendly hits including "Catfish".
Doechii start time: West Holts Stage, 10:45 pm BST / 5:45pm ET.
Located in the U.S. or Canada? You can watch Glastonbury from outside the U.K. with a VPN.
Fun fact: Doechi's real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon. She has 5.6 million followers on TikTok (@Iamdoechii). Many of them will no doubt have made the journey to Glastonbury 2025 to support the American rapper.
Neil Young WILL be BROADCAST LIVE – CONFIRMED
Neil Young and The Chromehearts will be streamed LIVE on BBC iPlayer tonight from 10 pm ET (5pm ET). The 1 hour 45 minute set will close out Saturday, June 28 at Worthy Farm.
Just 24 hours ago numerous media reports claimed that the BBC would not show Young's set live.
A BBC source is said to have told The Telegraph: “At the artist’s request, we won’t be live streaming Neil Young’s set. Our plans, including those for our TV highlights shows and on-demand coverage, continue to be finalised right up to and during the festival.”
Earlier in the year, Young released a statement of his own: "It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!”
However, Young, 79 appears to have given his blessing to the BBC coverage.
Seven hours ago, the BBC released a new statement: "It will be on iPlayer’s Pyramid Stage stream from 10pm, as well as BBC Two and Radio 2. Our on-demand plans continue to be finalised."
Excited to see the Old Man with the Heart of Gold sing Down By The River? We got you. Here's how to watch Glastonbury 2025 on BBC iPlayer.
Can you watch Glastonbury 2025 online in Ireland?
Yes – if you're visiting Ireland from the U.K., you can watch Glastonbury for free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN (a simple app that unblocks geo-blocked streaming services such as iPlayer).
Irish bands at Glastonbury 2025 including The Script, CMAT, Kneecap, Inhaler and Snow Patrol.
We've tried all the VPNs around and NordVPN is the best for streaming. Plus, right now you get a free Amazon gift card with any of the 2-year plans.
RAYE is on the Pyramid stage singing Secrets NOW!
Silky smooth British singer songwriter RAYE is live on the Pyramid Stage right now – with the brilliant Matt Brooks on the drums.
"The sun's on it's way down and.. darling, I've got some dance music in my rosta... I made myself cringe with that last line, eww," says RAYE as she launches in "Secrets.,"
You can watch RAYE at Glastonbury 2025 online and on TV – and get a full replay if you missed the set live.
What is Glastonbury Festival?
Glastonbury Festival is the world's largest greenfield music and arts festival, held annually on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, England.
It was founded in September 1970 by dairy farmer Michael Eavis and now attracts over 200,000 people for five days of live music across multiple stages, featuring headliners from rock, pop, electronic, and world music genres.
There's also theatre, comedy, circus acts, and political activism (here's how to watch Kneecap, who have been causing quite a stir in the U.K. with their outspoken views on Palestine).
The festival operates on a ticket lottery system due to overwhelming demand but you can watch Glastonbury 2025 for free online – and from outside the U.K.