Glastonbury 2025 LIVE: how to watch from abroad, lineup, latest news

Glastonbury 2025 is here – which means its time to figure out the best way to watch the mega-music-fest live online from June 27-29 in the U.K., U.S., Ireland, Cambodia and beyond.

Founded by Michael Eavis in September 1970, "Glasto" as it's known, welcomes over 200,000 revellers. The 2025 line-up has been criticized but with Olivia Rodrigo headlining, plus 80s legend Gary Numan and controversial rappers Kneecap, millions are watching online.

Music fans can watch live and on-demand thanks to exclusive coverage of every stage courtesy of the BBC, as well as online via the BBC iPlayer streaming app.

Ready to see Glastonbury light up the world? Stick with us for all the latest on Glastonbury 2025 including highlights, replays and lineup changes...

Use a VPN to watch Glastonbury 2025 from outside the U.K.