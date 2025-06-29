How to watch The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025: Live stream Doherty and Barât for FREE on Sunday
Early 21st century indie garage rock lands on the Pyramid Stage... and it'll probably be wearing a couple of hats.
There should always be a place for The Libertines on any festival line-up and this Sunday it is the turn of Glastonbury Festival 2025 as the sultans of sleaze turn up at 2 p.m. in the afternoon to get the day started properly.
You can watch The Libertines at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.
The Libertines' Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Sunday, June 29.
► Start time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / Midnight AEDT (Mon.)
• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
This is definitely one of the less thin times because if Pete Doherty and Carl Barât have been together through thick and thin - and Dirty Pretty Things and Babyshambles - the thick part when they finally smash it could be about now.
Last year's "All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade" album will get a run out here - and that's a very good thing - but they're not the kind of band to leave without dropping old school hits "What a Waster", "I Get Along" and "Can't Stand Me Now".
One of most eagerly anticipated sets of the festival, The Libertines will be sure to blow your minds. Below are all the details you need to watch The Libertines and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.
How to watch The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE
The Libertines' set will be broadcast live and for FREE by the BBC in the U.K. That means it will also be streamed as it happens and on demand on its BBC iPlayer platform online.
iPlayer coverage of all Pyramid Stage acts — including The Libertines — is available to stream in Ultra HD. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.
But, what if I'm traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.
How to watch The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the The Libertines' set on your usual subscription?
You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.
✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50
✅ 4 months extra FREE!
✅ 76% off usual price
Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch The Libertines live online with our exclusive deal.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy The Libertines' set.
Can you watch The Libertines at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?
The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find The Libertines' Glastonbury set in any international listings.
However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K.. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.
Or if you're content only to listen to The Libertines set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.
Glastonbury lineup 2025: Sunday, June 29
(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)
Pyramid Stage
- Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.
- The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Other Stage
- The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
- Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
- Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
- Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
West Holts Stage
- Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.
- Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Woodsies
- Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.
- AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Park Stage
- The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.
- Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Acoustic Stage
- Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.
- Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.
- The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.
- Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.
- Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Avalon Stage
- Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.
- Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.
- Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.
- The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.
- My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.
- The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.
- Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.
- Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.
- Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Love Island USA' for free
- The best streaming VPNs
- How to watch the Club World Cup on DAZN (it's free)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.