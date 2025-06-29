How to watch The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025: Live stream Doherty and Barât for FREE on Sunday

There should always be a place for The Libertines on any festival line-up and this Sunday it is the turn of Glastonbury Festival 2025 as the sultans of sleaze turn up at 2 p.m. in the afternoon to get the day started properly.

You can watch The Libertines at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025 - Live streams, Date, Time, Channels The Libertines' Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Sunday, June 29.

► Start time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / Midnight AEDT (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

This is definitely one of the less thin times because if Pete Doherty and Carl Barât have been together through thick and thin - and Dirty Pretty Things and Babyshambles - the thick part when they finally smash it could be about now.

Last year's "All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade" album will get a run out here - and that's a very good thing - but they're not the kind of band to leave without dropping old school hits "What a Waster", "I Get Along" and "Can't Stand Me Now".

One of most eagerly anticipated sets of the festival, The Libertines will be sure to blow your minds. Below are all the details you need to watch The Libertines and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

The Libertines' set will be broadcast live and for FREE by the BBC in the U.K. That means it will also be streamed as it happens and on demand on its BBC iPlayer platform online.

iPlayer coverage of all Pyramid Stage acts — including The Libertines — is available to stream in Ultra HD. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

But, what if I'm traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch The Libertines at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the The Libertines' set on your usual subscription?

You can still watch this and all the other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN is our #1 VPN.

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch The Libertines live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy The Libertines' set.

Can you watch The Libertines at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find The Libertines' Glastonbury set in any international listings.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K.. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Or if you're content only to listen to The Libertines set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Sunday, June 29

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.

Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.

Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

