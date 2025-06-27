There's no disputing that Biffy Clyro will bring their electric energy to Glastonbury 2025. The Scottish trio composed of Simon Neil and twin brothers James and Ben Johnston have created some classic hits over the years.

You can watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury live streams from anywhere with a VPN and for FREE.

Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Biffy Clyro's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Friday, June 27.

► Start time: 8:15 p.m. BST / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 5:15 a.m. AEST (Sat.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Biffy Clyro may have formed back in 1995, but it was their 2009 album Only Revolutions that truly propelled the Scottish rock trio into the mainstream. Packed with hits like Many of Horror, Bubbles, and Mountains, the album cemented their place in modern rock and these classic hits will sure to be a feature of Friday's set.

Since then, they've delivered a string of major singles — including Black Chandelier — that continues to be a crowd favorite alongside other classics like Machines and God and Satan.

With a brand-new album titled Futique set for release this fall, their Glastonbury performance is definitely one of the standouts of the festival — potentially even outshining the follow-up headliners The 1975.

Whether you're a die-hard fan or love a sing-along, this is a set you can't miss. Below are all the details you need to watch Biffy Clyro and live stream Glastonbury 2025 for FREE and from anywhere.

How to watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

You can watch Biffy Clyro's Glastonbury set on BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming the five main stages all day: Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies, and The Park.

As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury 2025 as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Doechii set on your usual subscription?

You can still tune into the West Holts Stage headliner and all other Glastonbury coverage live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Glastonbury live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy Biffy Clyro's set!

Can you watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K., so you won't find Biffy Clyro's Glastonbury set in any international listings.

There's good news if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., however. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through BBC iPlayer. We recommend NordVPN.

Or if you're content only to listen to Biffy Clyro's set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Friday, June 28

(All times BST)

Pyramid Stage

The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Other Stage

Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodsies

Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Park Stage

Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.

Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.

Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

More from Tom's Guide