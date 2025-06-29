One of the planet's rising folk stars will draw a huge crowd at Glastonbury Festival 2025, as Noah Kahan takes to the iconic Pyramid Stage on Sunday for a performance that is sure to capture the imagination.

Noah Kahan at Glastonbury 2025 live streams, Date, Time, Channels Noah Kahan's Glastonbury 2025 set takes place on Sunday, June 29.

► Start time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Mon.)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Noah Kahan's rise to stardom has been nothing short of sensational with the American folk artist hitting the limelight thanks to his 2022 album Stick Season. With raw lyrics about modern society, mental health and his own personal struggles, he is far from an archetypal artist, but that is why fans love him.

Gracing the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, we are sure to see huge tunes like Orange Juice, Northern Attitude and You're Gonna Go Far. However, the song to look out for has to be his smash hit Stick Season. A defining song of 2024, it spent seven consecutive weeks at number 1 in the U.K. and remains in the top 100 even 89 weeks after its release.

How to watch Noah Kahan at Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

Noah Kahan's set will be broadcast live and for FREE by the BBC in the U.K. That means it will also be streamed as it happens and on demand on its BBC iPlayer platform online.

iPlayer coverage of all Pyramid Stage acts — including Kahan's — are available to stream in Ultra HD. As well as laptops, the service also has apps for smartphones, tablets and a wide range of streaming devices.

How to watch Noah Kahan at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Noah Kahan set on your usual subscription?

Can you watch Noah Kahan at Glastonbury in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

The Glastonbury Festival is only shown in the U.K. so you won't find Noah Kahan Glastonbury set in any international listings.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K.. You can download one of the best VPN services and tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025 through the BBC iPlayer.

Or if you're content only to listen to Kahan's set, you can do so via the BBC's 'pop-up radio station' BBC Radio Glastonbury via BBC Sounds on web browsers.

Glastonbury lineup 2025: Sunday, June 29

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

Pyramid Stage

Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Other Stage

The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

West Holts Stage

Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Woodsies

Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Park Stage

The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Acoustic Stage

Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Avalon Stage

Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.

Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.

Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

