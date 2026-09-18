iPhone 18 Pro battery size just revealed — here's the official capacity from iFixit's teardown

Battery capacity for the new iPhone 18 Pro has officially been revealed thanks to iFixit, which shared the results with Tom's Guide.

Apple typically doesn't officially list the battery capacity for its iPhones. On the Apple website the only battery spec listed is "Up to 45 hours video playback."

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What iFixit found

(Image credit: iFixit)

From their teardown, iFixit found that the North American iPhone 18 Pro has a battery capacity of 4,288mAh. Compared to the iPhone 17 Pro eSIM version, that's only a 1% increase over last year's 4,252 mAh battery.

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In our iPhone 18 Pro battery tests, that 1% larger battery capacity added an hour of battery life, up to 16 hours and 17 minutes, compared to 15 hours and 17 minutes on the 17 Pro. Of course, those gains are also attributable to the iPhone 18 Pro's new A20 chip, which is more efficient than the A19 chip in last year's model.

Interestingly, the iFixit teardown appears to show a different capacity for the U.S. version of the iPhone 18 Pro compared to the EU versions. In Europe, all phones must have a publicly accessible Energy Label which list key details about the device including battery specs.

Per the listing we've seen, iPhone 18 Pro will have a 4,056 mAh battery, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will offer 5,391 mAh capacity. The EU iPhones will likely come with physical SIM card slots and not eSIMs only. This does mean the EU models could differ somewhat.

Unfortunately, it'll also cost you a bit more to repair the iPhone 18 Pro battery compared to last year's iPhone.

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Apple raised the prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max by $100 for the base 256GB model. And if you need to repair the battery, Apple will charge you $129 (plus tax), $10 more than for the iPhone 17 Pro.

Other repairs appear to have remained the same, though the prices are still high, making AppleCare+ more enticing.

Notably, the last time Apple charged more for battery repairs was when it launched the iPhone 16 Pro, which also saw an overall price increase.

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