Finished 'The Lizzie Borden Story'? 3 chilling true-crime dramas to stream next on Netflix

Directors Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan have a chokehold on Netflix subscribers with their "Monster" series, a true-crime anthology show that dives into some of the most disturbing murders in U.S. history. The latest, "The Lizzie Borden Story," hit Netflix this week, and it wasted no time shooting to the #1 spot on the Netflix top 10.

If you've already binged Borden's tragic tale and you're looking to watch more Netflix shows with high-stakes courtroom drama, bloodshed, and scandal, I've got you covered. Netflix's library is stuffed with great shows, but you don't have to dig through it all to figure out what to watch next. I've already done the hard work for you.

Whether you’re drawn to the quiet paranoia of 19th-century murder, the cold analytical minds tracing serial killer instincts, or the jaw-dropping secrets behind a modern family dynasty, Netflix is packed with series that capture that exact same tension. If you're ready to dive into another obsession where no one tells the whole truth, here are three chilling, true-crime-inspired dramas to stream next.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

'Alias Grace'

Alias Grace | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: 19th-century murder, unreliable narrators, and women slaying (literally)

What it's about: Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, this miniseries dramatizes the real-life 1843 case of Grace Marks, a poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant in Canada who is convicted of murdering her employer and his housekeeper. A stable hand (Kerr Logan) who works for the same household is also convicted and hanged for the crimes, while Grace receives a life sentence in prison.

Years later, a psychiatrist is brought in to assess Grace’s mental state, giving her a chance to tell her story. Like "Lizzie Borden," "Alias Grace" explores whether a woman trapped by Victorian social constraints was an innocent victim or a calculating mastermind — but either way, she knows she'll be remembered as one of the most notorious women of the 19th century.

Watch the entire "Alias Grace" miniseries on Netflix now

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Mindhunter'

Netflix - Mindhunter Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A slow-burning psychological crime thriller with more tension than bloodshed

What it's about: Set in the 1970s, "Mindhunter" follows two FBI agents as they pioneer criminal profiling techniques would transform the way investigators understand and catch serial killers for decades. Despite its grim subject matter, the show is especially violent, focusing instead on the psychological tension of the agents’ interviews with convicted killers.

The performances and cinematography are excellent, while the deliberate pacing will have you hooked. This is a series best savored rather than binged, so resist the urge to race through episode after episode. If you loved the deep dive into the psychology of violent crimes in Murphy and Brennan's "Monster" franchise, this is gold-standard viewing.

Watch both seasons of "Mindcrawler" on Netflix now

'The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal'

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibe: A jaw-dropping Southern true-crime saga fueled by a string of increasingly disturbing revelations

What it's about: For a less salacious and more documentary-style true crime tale, look no further than "The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal." This docuseries unpacks the web of secrets behind the Murdaugh family, a prominent South Carolina family with some serious skeletons in their closet.

The series centers on the 2019 death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, the 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, and the subsequent investigation into family patriarch Alex Murdaugh. Through interviews with people connected to the family and the cases, it unravels the Murdaugh family's ties to these bloody affairs and more scandals that rocked the community over the years. Like in "Lizzie Borden," there's plenty of family dysfunction and sensational court drama to keep your interest.

Watch both seasons of "The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal" on Netflix now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.