Think you’re a horror movie expert? See if you can get 100% on our quiz covering the classics, from ‘Halloween’ to ‘The Exorcist’

Even though we’re already in the middle of September, I technically count this month as part of the spooky season build-up. The colder evenings, darker nights and countdown to Halloween always put me in the mood for a good horror movie. So, there’s no better time to start getting excited for October by delving into some of the most iconic horror movies ever made.

As a huge horror fan, I’ve watched more than my fair share of slashers, supernatural nightmares and creature features over the years, but the classics are classics for a reason. From “Psycho” and “The Exorcist” to “Alien,” “Halloween” and “Scream,” these are the movies that helped shape the genre we know and love today. But how well do you actually remember them? I’ve put together 12 tricky questions to test your knowledge.

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!

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