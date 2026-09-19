Think you’re a horror movie expert? See if you can get 100% on our quiz covering the classics, from ‘Halloween’ to ‘The Exorcist’
Put your horror knowledge to the ultimate test
Even though we’re already in the middle of September, I technically count this month as part of the spooky season build-up. The colder evenings, darker nights and countdown to Halloween always put me in the mood for a good horror movie. So, there’s no better time to start getting excited for October by delving into some of the most iconic horror movies ever made.
As a huge horror fan, I’ve watched more than my fair share of slashers, supernatural nightmares and creature features over the years, but the classics are classics for a reason. From “Psycho” and “The Exorcist” to “Alien,” “Halloween” and “Scream,” these are the movies that helped shape the genre we know and love today. But how well do you actually remember them? I’ve put together 12 tricky questions to test your knowledge.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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