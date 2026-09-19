Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (September 19-20)

September is flying by, and if it could please stop, that'd be great. We're on weekend number three, and the question of what to watch is rearing it's ugly head again.

The Netflix top 10 is a great tool for cutting through the noise, but not everything that makes the cut is worth your time. That's why I'm here every weekend to highlight which movies in the Netflix top 10 actually live up to the hype. It's been a pretty lackluster summer for Netflix so far, and already I'm seeing some of its biggest new releases like "The Whisper Man" fall down the ranking, if they're not already gone entirely.

Meanwhile, other movies from a few years back are topping the charts, like Guy Ritchie's much-beloved "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" is at #2, followed close behind by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," an animated adventure I promise you'll love. And it's a must-watch with the studio's latest venture, the Filipino folklore inspired "Forgotten Island," hitting theaters on September 25. Tyler Perry's latest dramedy reboot, "Why Did I Get Married Again?" is also a solid option for a breezy weekend watch.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 19 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' (2023)

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024) Official Trailer - Starring Henry Cavill - YouTube Watch On

Guy Ritchie's "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" landed on Netflix this week, and wasted no time crashing into the top 10. If you're in the mood for some more gritty action after "The Gentleman" season 2, this has all of Ritchie's signature hallmarks, with over-the-top characters, slickly produced action and bombastic set pieces aplenty. Viewers love it too, judging by its 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Inspired by the true story of a secret group of British soldiers during World War II, this heavily fictionalized take on the Special Operations Executive follows Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) as he puts together a ragtag team of operatives to help turn the tide of the war using less conventional means. Led by Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding and Alex Pettyfer, “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is a pulpy, action-packed war movie that's light on story but an easy and entertaining watch nonetheless.

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Watch "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" on Netflix now

'Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?' (2026)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again? | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix subscribers and Tyler Perry go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it's hardly surprising to see his latest "Why Did I Get Married Again?" still kicking around near the top of Netflix's ranking. This reboot brings back most of the original cast of "Why Did I Get Married?" and "Why Did I Get Married Too?" for an Italian wedding — including Diane (Sharon Leal), Sheila (Jill Scott), Troy (Lamman Rucker), and Mike (Richard T. Jones). The only one missing is Janet Jackson's Patricia, replaced by a new character named Roselyn (Taraji P. Henson).

Jasmine (Armani Greer) and Wesley (Everett Osbourne) are a young couple just days away from saying "I do" at a grand destination wedding in Italy. Their nuptials has older wedding guests reflecting on the highs and lows of their own marriages, but as the less-than-happy couple wrestles with going through with the ceremony, everyone starts to take a good, hard look at their own happily-ever-afters.

Watch "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" on Netflix now

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish - Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" climbed to the 4th spot from #8 last week, and I'm pleased as a possum eating peach seeds to see it. I've been singing this movies praises since it came out. To this day, I've still never seen the original 2011 "Puss in Boots," but this is more of a reboot than a sequel that adopts a new style, combining the vibrant animation of the "Spider-Verse" movies with the sweeping pastels of an illustrated storybook.

And the cast is hilarious to boot, especially John Mulaney as the delightfully evil Jack Horner and Florence Pugh's Goldilocks, the head hauncho of a three bears crime family (Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, and Samson Kayo). "Narcos" star Wagner Moura does a phenomenal job in his first-ever voice acting role as the grim reaper come to collect his due. Antonio Banderas returns as the beloved Puss, now on his last life after cheating death one too many times. He sets out with his old flame Kitty (Salma Hayek) and new sidekick Perrito (Harvey Guillen) to find a shooting star and wish for more lives before his time is up.

Watch "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Seemingly Perfect Family" (2026)

2. "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" (2023)

3. "Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?" (2026)

4. "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (2022)

5. "Best of the Best" (2026)

6. "Those Who Wish me Dead" (2021)

7. "The Whisper Man" (2026)

8. "Shark Tale" (2004)

9. "The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist" (2026)

10. "The Angry Birds Movie 2" (2019)

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