5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video, and more (Sept. 19-20)

Another weekend is here, which means the question of what to watch is fresh on our mind. I'm not going to lie, not much debuted across the best streaming services this week, as we are hitting that middle of the month slump for new releases.

I've gone through every new movie on streaming this weekend to highlight the ones worth watching. My top picks this week include one of the best dinosaur movies in ages, Netflix's new Bollywood teen comedy that I can't wait to watch with some of my oldest friends, a Ryan Coogler classic on Paramount+, a psychological thriller that launched a horror phenomenon, and one of the "Fast & Furious" movies because why not. It's a slow week.

What to watch

‘The End of Oak Street’ (PVOD)

(PVOD) ‘Best of the Best’ (Netflix)

(Netflix) 'Creed' (Paramount+)

(Paramount+) ‘The Purge' (Prime Video)

(Prime Video) 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (Hulu)

Read on to learn more about my top picks for what to watch this weekend among the new movies on streaming. While you're at it, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new TV shows on streaming this weekend too.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘The End of Oak Street’ (PVOD)

The End of Oak Street | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Finding a great dinosaur movie that 1) isn't animated and 2) doesn't have the words "Jurassic Park" in the title is a surprisingly difficult task. That’s what made “The End of Oak Street” such a pleasant surprise, with critics hailing it as the best dinosaur movie since Steven Spielberg’s ‘90s classic. "It's a chaotic adventure that knows exactly how to have fun," as my colleague Alix Blackburn wrote in our 4/5 star review: "an easy summer blockbuster to enjoy."

Set in the 1980s, the movie follows a Michigan suburb that’s suddenly transported millions of years into the past with some good ol' movie magic. With dinosaurs now roaming their streets, the Platt family — including a husband and wife played by Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway who are in the middle of a divorce — must put their differences aside if they want their family to make it out in one piece.

Buy or rent "The End of Oak Street" now on Amazon or Apple

‘Best of the Best’ (Netflix)

Best of the Best | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has had a streak of real stinkers lately, but "Best of the Best" looks like just the girl's night staple to fix that. Early reviews for this Bollywood teen comedy are positive, and it has all the ingredients to climb Netflix’s Top 10 chart this weekend.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Best of the Best” may look like your typical college sports movie at first glance, but its subject matter immediately sets it apart. Instead of football or basketball, the movie dives into the world of competitive Bollywood-fusion dance. “Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia play two best friends who join UCLA’s dance team with their sights set on winning the U.S. championships — if they can survive this cutthroat sport long enough to take home gold.

Watch "Best of the Best" on Netflix now

'Creed' (Paramount+)

Creed - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Always happy to rewatch one of my favorite directors, and Ryan Coogler and Michael B Jordan's seminal sports drama "Creed" is on rotation in my household (though probably second after "Sinners"). This spin-off of the "Rocky" series exists within the same canon and sees Sylvester Stallone return in his iconic role as the underdog champ.

Stealing the show is Jordan as our next up-and-coming fighter to root for: Adonis "Donnie" Johnson, the illegitimate son of legendary heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. To prove he's worthy of the Creed name, he turns to former boxing great Rocky Balboa to get him into shape. Rocky and this next generation of Creed learn to rely on each other as Donnie prepares for the biggest opportunity of his career and a chance to forge his own legacy.

Watch "Creed" on Paramount+ now

‘The Purge' (Prime Video)

The Purge Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey Thriller HD - YouTube Watch On

Of all “The Purge” movies, the only one I genuinely recommend is the original. For all the theatrics that followed, 2013’s “The Purge” is a surprisingly grounded, single-location psychological thriller that keeps the tension high from start to finish. It also introduces a compelling moral dilemma that actually lands, unlike flimsier attempts in later installments.

A decade before Ethan Hawke delivered another terrifying performance in the equally excellent “The Black Phone," he played a terrified patriarch caught in the middle of the Purge, a night of bedlam when all crime — including murder — is legal until sunrise. The government-sanctioned event is supposedly designed as a pressure-release valve to create a more peaceful, orderly society for the rest of the year. But Hawke’s James Sandin makes one fatal mistake: He lets a wounded stranger into his home, drawing the attention of a bloodthirsty group of Purgers who will stop at nothing to get inside.

Watch "The Purge" on Prime Video now

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (Hulu)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Official Trailer #2 [HD] - YouTube Watch On

For years, "Hobbs & Shaw" was the only movie in the "Fast & Furious" franchise I'd seen. I finally watched the first (and best one) in 2022 after saying that previous sentence to my husband, who sat me down to rectify that horrible faux pas for boy movies. To be fair, now I understand what he was getting at: This is NOT your typical "Fast & Furious movie." For one thing, there's a cyborg played by Idris Elba.

Set after "The Fate of the Furious," this spin-off sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as the titular Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, stoic men with checkered pasts who team up with Deckard's sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby) to take down terrorist Brixton Lore (Elba). It leans far more toward a traditional action comedy than the mainline "Fast and Furious" movies, and that's likely why it's my second favorite in the franchise.

Watch "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" on Hulu now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.