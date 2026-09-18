What to watch tonight: 55 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV and more (Sept. 18)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Apple TV, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 18), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out our review of "The Weight," a new heist movie starring Ethan Hawke.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Mobland' season 2 premiere (Paramount+)

MobLand | Season 2 Fire Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? The Harrigan crime family takes center stage in "MobLand." Led by patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and matriarch Maeve (Helen Mirren), they want to run the entire heroin trade in London. To do that, they need the family's fixer, Harry (Tom Hardy). He cleans up their messes, and last season that meant stopping a gang war. But he had to make a deal with the devil in season 1, and in season 2, that deal is coming back to bite him as he now needs to fend off the soulless, ultra-wealthy Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) while everything around him falls apart.

Why you should watch it: The debut season of this show had its ups and downs, but "MobLand" season 1 ended with a stunning finale. A bloody season 2 premiere picks up on that momentum right out of the gate, so make sure to check it out tonight.

Watch the premiere of "MobLand" season 2 on Paramount+ now

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'The Traitors: New Blood' series premiere (Peacock)

The Traitors: New Blood | Official Trailer | NBC - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality competition series

What's it about? In "The Traitors," celebrities team up to eliminate traitors from their ranks and take home hundreds of thousands of dollars. In "The Traitors: New Blood," the premise is the same, but the contestants are all normies, making them even more bloodthirsty for Alan Cumming's gold.

Why you need to watch it: Fans of the U.K. version (by which I mean our Entertainment Editor, Rory) will tell you that "The Traitors" is better when it's civilians instead of celebrities. Now, Peacock is calling his bluff, and you'll want to tune in tonight to see how the Americans handle themselves in this latest spin-off of the award-winning competition show.

Watch "The Traitors: New Blood" on Peacock now

'Best of the Best' season 2 (Netflix)

Best of the Best | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dance comedy movie

What it's about: "Best of the Best" focuses on two childhood friends, Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia), as they try to join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team. They make the cut, but they soon discover that this dance squad is no joke, and people will do anything to win the U.S. championship.

Why you should watch it: Since it was filmed in New Jersey (according to two minutes of internet sleuthing), "Best of the Best" can't be called a Bollywood movie (it has to be called a "sparkling Indian dance movie" [that's a joke for our wine-drinking readers]). But with plenty of Bollywood-style dance numbers and notes of movies like "Mean Girls" and "Bring It On," this dance comedy has a chance to be the best thing you can watch tonight.

Watch "Best of the Best" on Netflix now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Sept 18

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Best of the Best" (2026)

"Pokémon Horizons: Rising Hope" season 3, part 4

PRIME VIDEO

NWSL - San Diego Wave vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. ET

"You+Me - Against the World" (2026)

PARAMOUNT+

"MobLand" season 2 premiere

PBR Team Series

HBO MAX

"JAŸ-Z In 8"

"Saman The Hidden Truth (Saman La Verità Nascosta)" season 1

NASCAR - Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: Practice & Qualifying, 4:30 p.m. ET

HULU

"Flex X Cop" season 2 finale

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2

"LOL Live with Alfred Robles" (2026)

"100 Nights of Hero" (2025)

DISNEY+

"Flex X Cop" season 2 finale

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2

KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1

APPLE TV

"Dark Matter" season 2 (new episode)

MLS - New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. ET

MLB - Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets, 7:15 p.m. ET

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:15 p.m. ET

PEACOCK

"The Traitors: New Blood" season 1 premiere

Bundesliga - Bayern Munich vs. Union Berlin, 2:30 p.m. ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:15 p.m. ET

USLS - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC, 7 p.m. ET

USLS - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Liga MX - Juárez vs. Tigres UANL, 11 p.m. ET

World Athletics Road Running Championships - Road Mile (Women + Men)

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

PLUTO TV

Double Feature Fridays: "Pitch Perfect" (2012) + "40 Dates and 40 Nights" (2026), 8 p.m. ET

PBR - Stockyards Championship Rodeo

PBR - PBR Teams Cowboy Days

PBR - Challenger Series

DAZN Ringside - Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo

WNBA - Portland Fire vs. Golden State Valkyries, 10 p.m. ET

KANOPY

"Meet Cute" (2022)

"All Quiet on the Western Front" (1930)

"Crawl" (2019)

"Doctor Who" series 3 (2007)

"JoJo and Gran Gran" series 2 (2022)

"Exca-Gator!" (2026)

"My Missing Valentine" (2020)

"Your Attention Please" (2026)

"It’s Dorothy" (2025)

"Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" (2023)

SHUDDER

"Goody Goody" (2026)

STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma" (2026)

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