Brentford vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Tottenham live stream sees Spurs in danger of suffering five consecutive league defeats for the first time in more than 20 years when they make the short journey across London to the Gtech Community Stadium. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Brentford vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Brentford vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Sunday, February 2.

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After just one win in nine games, Brentford secured a morale-boasting victory last weekend as they edged past Crystal Palace. It was an important three points at Selhurst Park, especially with the Bees now starting to struggle at the Gtech. Having previously held the best home record in the country, Thomas Frank’s side have now failed to win any of their last five games in west London. They’ll hope to end this run against a Spurs side extremely low on confidence.

With just one victory in 11 league games and sitting just eight points above the drop zone, it’s been a disastrous spell for Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou has been dealt a tough hand with injuries to more than a dozen players and they have had little luck. Desperate to get back to winning ways, the Australian may turn to the academy after the young trio of Mikey Moore, Dane Scarlett and Damola Ajay all scored after coming off the bench in the Europea League win over Elfsborg.

Tune in to find out who emerges victorious. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Brentford vs Tottenham live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Brentford vs Tottenham and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (up to 50% off your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month (reduced to $64.99 for your first month), but it gives you 200+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can still watch a Brentford vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN for outside the U.S. such as NordVPN to help you access your home services.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this Premier League game, starting from $45.99/month (discounts for your first month). The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select markets.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is hosting the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in the U.K. at 2 p.m. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day, or £34.99 monthly.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Brentford vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Tottenham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Brentford vs Tottenham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 3 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide