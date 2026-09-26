Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman's post-apocalyptic neo-Western movie is a flawed but worthwhile re-watch 16 years later

The Tom's Guide verdict: 'The Book of Eli' (2010) Rating: 3/5 stars Verdict: Three stars might be generous, but the potential of this movie and the world it builds has me grading it on a slight curve. It's flawed; the dated action cinematography and a poor performance from Mila Kunis prevent this film from rising to the next step. But Denzel's combat moves presage his later performances in "The Equalizer" franchise, while Gary Oldman's vintage villain performances remind us of some of his greatest hits. Where to watch: Buy or rent "The Book of Eli" on Amazon

"The Book of Eli" was a movie I was really looking forward to in my Denzel Watchathon. Not because I think it's one of his seminal works; the movie was poorly reviewed at the time, and I don't recall leaving the theater stunned by anything other than the movie's final twist. I was looking forward to it because I wondered if maybe this post-apocalyptic neo-Western was better than I remember.

After all, while this movie isn't considered by most (if any) to be one of the best movies Denzel ever starred in, it probably is considered an iconic role. If you looked at the image at the top of this article, you likely recognized the movie it came from. This is also, notably, the first role where he goes full Liam Neeson: acclaimed actor turned combat-focused action star. If it had been his last, then perhaps it wouldn't be noteworthy, but given he did three "Equalizer" movies since this movie, it's an important flashpoint in his career.

Plus, Denzel's supporting cast and crew, on paper, hint at this movie having serious potential. It's directed by the Hughes brothers, who had already directed "Menace II Society." It's written by Gary Whitta, who would go on to co-write "Rogue One." And alongside Denzel, it stars Sir Gary Oldman and Mila Kunis, who are normally impressive actors.

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I say normally because, while Sir Gary knocks it out of the park, putting on a vintage performance, Ms. Kunis's efforts are less successful. I'm not sure she's necessarily helped by the script or directing, but to me she was a clear weak link in the movie. And it's not a movie without its weaknesses. But despite that, I found it worth rewatching, if for no other reason than to see Denzel and Gary Oldman go head-to-head.

If you want to watch this movie before you read on, you can buy or rent it on Amazon. Unfortunately, it's not currently available on the best streaming services or the best free streaming services, nor is it available to watch on-demand on any of the best live TV streaming services.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with the Streaming team at Tom's Guide since 2023, reviewing dozens of movies each year so you don't have to watch the bad ones.

A tale of two performances

I was serious when I said "The Book of Eli" had potential. It's set in a post-nuclear-war apocalyptic wasteland. It stars Denzel as Eli, a man wandering the wilderness, intent on heading west as if he were on a mission from God.

It turns out he might actually be on a mission from God. As we follow his journey, it's revealed that every Bible in the world has (likely) been destroyed in response to the war that destroyed the world (or at least the U.S.). We then learn that Eli has a Bible in his possession, and that a local warlord, Carnegie (Oldman), desires a copy more than anything in the world.

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I remembered this as a shocking reveal: that Eli had a Bible. But rewatching the movie, I was surprised to find that the film doesn't really hide this fact. It also drops plenty of hints at another key fact about Eli: that he's blind.

Apologies if that seems like a massive spoiler, but in all honesty, once you know this fact about Eli, it's impossible to miss the little hints the movie drops along the way. The best one is when Eli and Solara, a slave of Carnegie's who runs off with Eli on his westward journey, come across an older couple at the couple's home. They ask Eli, "Didn't you see the No Trespassing sign?" and he responds, truthfully, that he didn't see it. Because it turns out he actually didn't see it.

Another way that Eli's blindness is obvious in retrospect is his hypersensitivity as a fighter. His reactions seem almost superhuman, and it's clear that the movie is playing on the trope of the blind martial arts master who has turned his disability into an advantage by heightening his other senses. It's Denzel's first real showcase as a martial arts action star, and it's an archetype he'd dip into a few more times after this movie, most notably in the "Equalizer" trilogy.

But if this was the first of many such performances from Denzel, Oldman's portrayal of Carnegie felt like a throwback. The British icon has portrayed villains to great effect on more than a few occasions, but perhaps my favorite is his performance as DEA agent Norman Stansfield in "Léon: The Professional." It's a truly unhinged portrayal of a truly unhinged man, most well-known today for providing the source material for a meme where Oldman yells "Everyone!" in a deranged fashion. Watching his portrayal of the warlord Carnegie, you can see him slip into that same unhinged mannerism on a few occasions, and you can't help but be reminded of Stansfield.

Verdict: I don't regret watching 'The Book of Eli,' even if it let me down

The Book of Eli (2010) Official Trailer - Denzel Washington, Mila Kunis Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, not everyone's performances are as good as Denzel's and Oldman's. As I already mentioned, Mila Kunis didn't work for me in this movie, which is a shame. I generally like her, and literally a few months after this movie, she put on an incredible performance in "Black Swan," proving that acting talent or a lack thereof isn't her issue.

I'd say the rest of the cast falls largely into the category of generic or forgettable. That includes an Anthony Hopkins appearance in the final scenes of the movie that I completely forgot existed.

Despite these flaws, as well as the dated, Zack Snyderesque dark color palette of the film and the equally dated use of "Bullet time" slow-motion, I am still glad I rewatched this movie. It was incredible from an academic standpoint, seeing how Denzel would launch a new phase of his career from this performance and seeing Gary Oldman reach into his villainous past to play an excellent foil to Denzel's Eli. It's also not like I had a bad time — I just know this movie could be so much better.

Buy or rent "The Book of Eli" on Amazon now

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