Meta VR Glasses vs Xreal Aura: Which spatial computing glasses will win?

Mark Zuckerberg spent most of Meta Connect 2026 hyping up the company's new Muse AI and its Labubu-esque mascot, Jolly. But for my money, the most interesting thing announced was the new Meta VR Glasses.

The Meta VR Glasses, which won't launch until spring 2027 for $1,299, were announced at an interesting time, just as Google and Xreal's collaborative Project Aura is expected to launch before the end of 2026 — there's no confirmed price for Xreal's device yet.

Both are spatial computing virtual reality platforms in a pair of smart glasses that are tethered to a puck that holds the battery and CPU. Similarities abound between the Meta and Xreal glasses, from the same Qualcomm silicon to somewhat similar gesture controls.

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However, there are also plenty of differences, from the design and operating system to the AI features. Here's how these two wearable spatial computers are stacking up so far.

Meta VR Glasses vs Xreal Aura: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification Meta VR Glasses Xreal Aura Price $1,299 >$1,000 OS Meta OS Android XR Weight 100 grams (glasses) >95 grams (glasses) Form factor VR glasses and compute puck AR glasses and compute puck Chip Snapdragon Reality Elite Snapdragon Reality Elite Display MicroOLED display Prism-based Micro-OLED display Field of View 70 degrees 70 degrees Tracking Hand, eye tracking (4x sensors), face tracking 6DoF spatial and hand tracking via 2x world-facing cameras

Where Meta VR Glasses win

A better, clearer display with no edge blurring

Meta has experience with VR and tracking and it shows

A more unique and interesting design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike Snap Specs, what Meta and Xreal are offering between the VR Glasses and Aura are nearly identical experiences. This is scrunched-down virtual reality in a split-device experience with a compute puck and the tethered glasses.

But there are some clear differences, and one win for Meta is that its display is super-crisp with no edge blurring — unlike the Xreal Aura, which I found does have some.

Meta has touted that its glasses are Dolby Vision, Dolby Color and IMAX-certified, and you can certainly feel that work has been put into making these glasses hi-def when you're watching movies and 3D content.

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The experience of using the VR glasses is pretty great thanks to near one-to-one tracking of not only your hands but also your eyes. The VR glasses feature multiple sensors in the lenses that let you use your eyes to select icons just by looking at them. You can feel Meta's VR experience coming to the fore here, something Xreal lacks as an AR glasses maker.

Plus, the exterior sensors can see your hands even if they're resting in your lap. The Auras still require that awkward reaching into the nothing to pinch at an invisible ball or whatever. With the Meta, you can lazily just keep your hands on a table and pinch your fingers or swipe your thumb when you're ready to use them.

In the world of AR glasses, Xreal's Aura wouldn't stand out, they look much the same as the Xreal One Pro, Viture Beast, or RayNeo Air Pro 4. But in this new spatial computing world, no design is the same, from the Top Gun-esque VR Glasses to Snap Specs to the Aura.

Personally, I find the Meta glasses more interesting-looking, even if they don't pass the "pub test" where you could wear them to a bar without getting comments. Xreal might let you get away with it.

Where Meta VR Glasses lose

It's not quite VR, not quite smart glasses

$1299 is expensive, even compared to Meta's own devices

Field of view will bother some

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I've been on record as finding VR headsets bulky and isolating, and personally I think the slimmed-down Meta VR Glasses are great with peripheral views and pass-through on the lenses.

However, for those who like the immersion of VR headsets, these probably won't do it for you. I've already seen complaints about the FOV and immersion online. As one reader said about our hands-on "They are still too heavy and look silly and having a wire connected to an anchor is a mom (sic) starter."

However, for smart glasses, the 70-degree field of view (on both Meta and Xreal's specs) makes it the largest of any existing AR glasses. I think it's great, but again, VR enthusiasts might be disappointed.

Where the Meta VR Glasses might come up short is the price. At $1,299, that's twice the cost of the Meta Quest 3 and three times more than the Quest 3S. That cost is more equal to the Steam Frame's high-end 1TB version. And that price doesn't include controllers if you want to enjoy VR games, though Meta promises more than 75 games that are "hand-enhanced" will launch with the glasses next spring.

It's more doable than the $2,195 Snap Specs, but $1,300 is still a hefty price.

Where Xreal Aura win

Software and AI advantage

Connectivity

Presence in the world

(Image credit: Future)

During Meta Connect 2026, I heard some people who tried out the VR Glasses as having stolen its UI straight from the Apple Vision Pro. Honestly, it is very similar.

However, the advantage Xreal has is its partnership with Google, meaning you get Google software and Android operating systems to play in. This means Android developers will be able to build more apps and experiences for the Aura. Yes, Meta does have plenty of VR devs that it can pull from for games but that's just games.

Plus, Gemini, at this point, appears to be a more mature AI platform compared to Meta's Muse AI. Gemini Live feels like real-time advice in the real world and not just a camera-driven guide à la the Meta Ray-Bans.

I was told that Meta VR Glasses can connect to other devices, but I didn't experience that at Connect other than brief multi-window spatial computing connection to a laptop. However, Xreal has spent years making its AR Glasses work with other devices like the Steam Deck, or as we found at AWE 2026, the Nintendo Switch 2, something no other spectacles can do.

Right now, Xreal has the advantage.

Where Xreal Aura lose

Probably as expensive

Worse gesture controls

It's another device that isn't a replacement

Xreal and Google have yet to release a price for the Auras, but based on Meta's pricing and compared to Xreal's current offerings, I'm expecting something close to, if not exceeding, $1,000 for the Auras.

And at that price, you're paying for worse gesture controls than what Meta offers. In the few hands-on sessions I've had, the Aura hand gesture controls worked mostly smoothly but could at times lag or not pick up the pinching motions needed.

With the Meta VR Glasses, on the other hand, I had no problems with the eye or hand tracking (though the UI highlighting needs some work).

Finally, and this goes for both devices, the Auras and the VR Glasses are another device I'm not sure people have room for in their lives. Yes, they can be used for gaming or as a monitor extension. But they both have the powerful Snapdragon Reality Elite chipset in the pocket and can work as computers or consoles, more or less. But would you?

I find both devices interesting, but I'm not sure you'd wear these in public outside of flights or the train. And if you're at home, you'll just use a console or your computer, especially with the 3-hour battery life.

Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With both devices unreleased, there's still a lot we don't know about how they will work and what's changed since our hands-on sessions. Developers at Meta Connect seemed to be specifically seeking feedback. I expect some of the software problems I had will be altered between now and next year.

Still, both the VR Glasses and Xreal Aura promise a big, fascinating step into the future of spatial computing by squeezing VR into AR glasses infused with AI and a standalone OS.

What do you think about the Xreal Auras and the Meta VR Glasses,? Let us know in the comments.

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