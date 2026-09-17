What to watch tonight: 39 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more (Sept. 17)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 17), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three new-to-Netflix thriller movies worth streaming right now.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' (Netflix)

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biographical crime drama anthology series

What it's about: This is the fourth season of the hit anthology series "Monster." As the title suggests, this season the focus is on the life of Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty), who was infamously acquitted of the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. But innocent until proven guilty means nothing in the court of public opinion and people are still convinced that she's really guilty.

Why you should watch it: "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" is the second season in a row not to involve show creator Ryan Murphy. It's also the second straight season to feature Charlie Hunnam; this time he's playing Lizzie's father, Andrew. Hopefully, this latest installment does better than "The Ed Gein Story," which was not well received, despite Hunnam's performance.

Watch "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story" on Netflix now

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'South Park' season 29 premiere (Paramount+)

South America Season 29 Episode 1 Trailer | 'South American Biker Gangs' - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated adult comedy series

What's it about? "South Park" features Trey Parker and Matt Stone as the voices of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny. Each season, these four elementary school students, as well as their friends and families, are used to poke fun at everything. No topic is too big or too small for Parker and Stone to take aim at, though last year, it was mostly U.S. President Donald Trump. For season 29, the show has been renamed to "South America," a crack at Trump's desire to name things after the U.S. So, I would expect the President to bear the brunt of their ire once again.

Why you should watch it: Last year, "South Park" season 27 was one of my top 10 shows of 2025. The satirical takedown of President Trump was impeccable, and even though the follow-up season 28 wasn't quite as good, I won't be shocked if seaosn 29 is a top-10 show once again.

Watch the premiere of "South Park" season 29 on Paramount+ now

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills Game Preview | 2026 Week 2 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live sports event

What's it about? In this season's first installment of "Thursday Night Football," the Detroit Lions will be traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills in what could be a Super Bowl preview.

Why you need to watch it: If these two teams want to make the Big Game, they'll need to do better than last week. Or, at least, Detroit certainly will. They were lucky to squeak out a win against New Orleans last week, and similar play will likely see Buffalo get a win under the primetime lights.

Watch "Thursday Night Football": Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills on Prime Video starting at 8:15 p.m. ET

Your streaming guide: Thursday, Sept 17

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"The Fixers"

"Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story"

"Not a Stranger"

"Plastic Beauty"

"Stranger Things: Tales From '85" season 2

PRIME VIDEO

NFL - Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:15 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

"South Park" season 29 premiere

UEFA Europa League - League Phase Matchday 1

HBO MAX

"Body Cam" season 11 (ID)

"Half My Size" season 1 (TLC)

HULU

"Alaska State Troopers" season 9

"Booked: First Day In" season 4

"Court Cam" season 9

"Dancing with the Stars" season 35 (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (new episode)

DISNEY+

"Booked: First Day In" season 4

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (new episode)

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" season 2 (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Next Gen NYC" season 2 reunion (Bravo)

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" season 7 premiere (Bravo)

MLB - Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET

2026 IWBF Men's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - Semifinals

2026 IWBF Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships - Semifinals

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"Chris Simmons Unbuttoned"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo"

"Noticias Telemundo Mediodía"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" season 13

"The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" season 13

"Watch What Happens Live" season 23

TUBI

"Gamer" (2009)

"Bangkok Dangerous" (2008)

HOWDY

"Hemlock Grove" seasons 1-3

PLUTO TV

PBR Stockyards Showcase

DAZN Ringside: Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo

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