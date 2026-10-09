3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Oct. 9-11)

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? You've come to the right place, and, subsequently, the right streaming platform. Paramount+ is one of the best streaming services for building a great movie marathon.

Beyond the brand-new releases that drop a few times a month, it's got plenty of excellent catalog films, from classics to modern hits, and it keeps adding more all the time. In fact, it recently added a massive batch of new titles that are well worth skimming through and checking out all the gems.

This week, I've hand-picked three very different flicks that have just joined the platform and are well worth diving into this weekend: a war epic, some truly deranged body horror, and one of the best scary movies of the last decade.

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Here are the three Paramount+ movies you need to be streaming this weekend. If you're looking for more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in October 2026.

'Apocalypse Now Redux' (2001)

Apocalypse Now Redux | Theatrical Trailer | 2001 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: War

What's it about? This is the extended cut of Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam War masterpiece, which adds about 49 minutes of restored footage to an already monumental film. Loosely adapted from Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness" and set in 1969, it follows Army Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen), on a secret mission deep into the Cambodian jungle to find and assassinate Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), an officer who's gone rogue and set himself up as a god among a local tribe. But the journey becomes more of a descent into the madness and stark collapse of the war itself soon enough, making this uncomfortable watch feel like a fever dream.

Why you should watch it: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, "Apocalypse Now" is a staggering war epic, and the Redux version gives you even more of Coppola's vision, including the long-discussed French plantation sequence.

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Watch "Apocalypse Now Redux" on Paramount+ now

'It Follows' (2014)

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror

What's it about? After a seemingly normal date, college student Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, who then reveals he's passed something on to her, but it's not any kind of disease. No, instead, it's a relentless supernatural entity that will now follow her, taking the form of strangers or people she knows. Only she can see it, and if it ever catches her, it will kill her. The only way to be rid of it is to pass the curse to someone else the same way, so with a small group of friends, Jay tries to outrun a threat that never stops.

Why you should watch it: Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, "It Follows" holds a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and has become one of the defining horror films of the 2010s. With a sequel, "They Follow," now on the way, there's no better time to catch up with the original.

Watch "It Follows" on Paramount+ now

'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

CRIMES OF THE FUTURE - Official Redband Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi horror

What's it about? David Cronenberg returns to the body horror that made him famous with "Crimes of the Future," set in a near-future world where humans have begun evolving in disturbing new ways. They're growing new organs and losing the ability to feel physical pain. Viggo Mortensen is Saul Tenser, a celebrity performance artist who, alongside his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), turns the surgical removal of his newly grown organs into live art. Their work draws the attention of a nervous government bureaucrat (Kristen Stewart) and a shadowy underground movement, in a world where, as one character puts it, "surgery is the new sex."

Why you should watch it: This is Cronenberg at his most provocative, and the film split audiences right down the middle, with reports of walkouts at its Cannes premiere. But for fans of unsettling science fiction, it's a fascinating meditation on the human body, art and evolution. Just know going in that it isn't for the squeamish.

Watch "Crimes of the Future" on Paramount+ now

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