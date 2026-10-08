3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 9-11)

October is chugging along with some great new series on Paramount+, whether you're after a family sitcom that fits nicely with spooky Halloween vibes or a gripping legal drama set in the high-tech world of Silicon Valley.

The streaming service added more than 100 new titles to its already extensive platform in October 2026, so you're truly spoiled for choice, but to make things a little easier, we've narrowed that selection down to an easy three new shows that you should check out this weekend: supernatural comedy "Eternally Yours," legal drama "Cupertino" and the animated adventure "Avatar: Seven Havens."

Without further ado, here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend.

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'Eternally Yours'

Eternally Yours: Official Trailer | Premieres October 8 on CBS - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Family sitcom

What's it about? It's only natural that a marriage should lose some of its sizzle after many comfortable years together, but apparently that's also the case when things are supernatural. After 500 years together, married vampires Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) are stuck in a bit of a romantic rut, until the arrival of their daughter's very human boyfriend Max (Jaren Lewison) gives the couple and their Seattle-based coven a much-needed jolt.

Why you should watch it: If you're a fan of "Ghosts," a similarly fantastical family comedy that's aired for five seasons thus far (with season six premiering on October 29) on CBS, you'll likely enjoy "Eternally Yours." Both single-camera series share the same creative team, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, and also blend relatable family dynamics with the spooky absurdity of the supernatural world.

Watch "Eternally Yours" on Paramount+ now

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'Cupertino'

Cupertino: Official Trailer | CBS - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Legal drama

What it's about: A David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley, this CBS newcomer created by Robert King and Michelle King centers on a California lawyer (Mike Colter) who, after being cheated out of his stock options by his tech start-up employer, joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to create a small firm that will represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite. Ella Stiller, Busy Phillips, Renée Elise Goldsberry also star.)

Why you should watch it: The Kings certainly know how to put together a pulpy law drama; they're behind such successful CBS series as "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," and the currently airing "Elsbeth," so you already know you're in good hands if you're a fan of the courtroom genre.

Watch "Cupertino" on Paramount+ now

'Avatar: Seven Havens'

Avatar: Seven Havens | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated/Action

What's it about? Set about 225 years after the end of "The Legend of Korra" and after a devastating global cataclysm has shattered civilization and forced humanity to retreat to sanctuary cities known as the Seven Havens, this "Avatar: The Last Airbender" sequel series centers on a 9-year-old Earthbender named Pavi (Saheli Khan), who discovers that she is the next Avatar after Korra. She and her long-lost twin Nisha (Aishu Devan) set out to uncover their mysterious origins and save civilization before it's too late.

Why you should watch it: If you're a fan of the now two-decades-old "Avatar" animated franchise, then you'll be pleased to find that "Seven Havens" digs even deeper into the fantasy universe and builds on Korra's legacy, all while taking the series into a bold post-apocalyptic direction.

Watch "Avatar: Seven Havens" on Paramount+ starting October 9

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