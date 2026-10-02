3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend — including an Oscar-winning thriller (Oct. 2-4)

A new month means plenty of exciting titles new on Paramount+, and that includes a slew of great movies worth adding to your watchlist. While it might not make our list of the best streaming services, Paramount's solid library is still well worth checking out for your next movie night.

Case in point, Paramount+ just added three heavy hitters that deserve a spot on your watchlist this weekend. That includes the Oscar-winning drama "Parasite" that more than lives up to all the hype it got; the sweeping epic "Troy" starring Orlando Bloom, Brad Pitt, and the rest of its star-studded cast; and "It Follows," a modern horror masterpiece that's the perfect way to kick off spooky season.

For even more recommendations on what to watch, check out our round-up of everything new on Paramount+ in October. Now let's dive into the best new movies to watch this weekend.

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'Parasite' (2019)

Parasite - Official Trailer (2019) Bong Joon Ho Film - YouTube Watch On

Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" made history at the 2020 Academy Awards when it became the first Korean film to win an Oscar and the first non-English-language movie to take home Best Picture. Now that it's streaming on Paramount Plus, there's never been a better time to revisit this modern classic or finally see what all the hype was about if you missed it the first time around.

"Parasite" follows the clever but struggling Kim family who catch a lucky break when Kim Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) lands a job tutoring the daughter of the wealthy but sheltered Park family. His sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam) forges a university diploma to help him get the position, but once inside the lavish Park household, the Kims hatch a plan to get all of them on the family's payroll.

Watch "Parasite" on Paramount+ now

'Troy' (2004)

Troy (2004) Official Trailer - Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In the lead-up to Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," I revisited a childhood favorite that captures a lot of the same old Hollywood magic in another swords-and-sandals epic. Based on Homer’s epic poem “The Iliad,” “Troy” is a sweeping cinematic take on the legendary Trojan War between the Achaeans and the city of Troy. The conflict kicks off when Trojan Prince Paris (Orlando Bloom) falls for Helen (Diane Kruger), the wife of Spartan King Menelaus (Brendan Gleeson).

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After the pair elope, Menelaus’ brother declares war on Troy, setting the stage for a brutal, years-long siege. At the center of all the bloodshed are Hector (Eric Bana) and Achilles (Brad Pitt), two legendary warriors leading armies and seeking glory on the battlefield. And yes, the famous Trojan Horse makes an appearance, too.

Watch "Troy" on Paramount+ now

'It Follows' (2015)

It Follows Official Trailer 1 (2015) - Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Another modern classic, "It Follows" is a sharp and haunting horror movie that I find myself returning to every spooky season. Maika Monroe stars as Jay, a young woman who finds herself being stalked by a terrifying supernatural entity after hooking up with a guy. The entity can take the form of anyone, but there’s one constant: It will follow you to the ends of the Earth.

The only way to escape the curse along is to have sex with someone else to give the entity a new target. As Jay and her friends scramble to find a way to break the curse without dooming someone else, paranoia gets its hooks in them. Its slow-burn tension and ever-present sense that anyone could be a threat make “It Follows” the kind of movie that’ll have you obsessively scanning the background and hiding behind your hands at anyone who draws near.

Watch "It Follows" on Paramount+ now

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