3 new to Paramount+ movies you need to stream this weekend (Aug. 28-30)

Paramount+ is a great streaming service if you're building a weekend movie marathon. It adds dozens of movies to the platform each month. It added over 80 new movies and shows on August 1 alone. Many of these are beloved classics or more modern hits. A few times a month, you also get brand-new movies from Paramount Skydance Studios.

This week, I'm giving you a classic, a more modern movie with Ryan Gosling and a brand-new horror flick. Let's kick things off with "You've Got Mail," a Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan rom-com that probably needs no introduction. Then, let's shift gears into "Blue Valentine," another romance movie but one loaded with drama. It's not on Paramount+ until Sunday, though, so while you're waiting, check out "Passenger." It debuted on Paramount+ just last week, so there's a good chance you haven't watched it yet

Here are the three new to Paramount+ movies that you need to be streaming this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out our full guide to everything new on Paramount+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022. He watches dozens of movies every year so you don't have to watch any bad ones.

'You've Got Mail' (1998)

You've Got Mail (1998) Official Trailer - Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic comedy movie

What's it about: Meg Ryan stars in "You've Got Mail" as Kathleen Kelly. She runs a children's bookstore, which is how she connects with Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), who runs the bookstore around the corner and is running her out of business. They hate each other, but don't realize they've also secretly fallen for each other as anonymous email pen pals.

Why you should watch it: This is actually a remake of the movie "The Shop Around the Corner." In this version, Nora Ephron simply swapped the original movie's love letters for emails. It's an incredible time capsule of the '90s internet, but it's also an incredible romantic comedy.

Watch "You've Got Mail" on Paramount+ now

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'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Blue Valentine (2010) Official Trailer - Michelle Williams, Ryan Gosling Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic drama movie

What's it about: "Blue Valentine" stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams as Dean and Cindy. The film chronicles them across two timelines, jumping back and forth from the start of their relationship to the toxic end of their marriage as they struggle to raise their daughter, Frankie (Faith Wladyka)

Why you should watch it: This movie is a heartbreaker. Honestly, maybe watch "You've Got Mail" as a palate cleanser once you're done, because "Blue Valentine" will definitely mess with your emotions. It's worth it, though, to see Gosling and Williams on screen together.

Watch "Blue Valentine" on Paramount+ Premium starting August 30

'Passenger' (2026)

Passenger | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – André Øvredal, Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror movie

What's it about? Lou Llobell stars in "Passenger" as Maddie. She and her fiancee, Tyler (Jacob Scipio), are living out of their van on the road. But their lives take a turn one night when they see a man crash his car. He's killed by an unseen force while trying to get free, and they come to learn this force is a figure known as the "Passenger." Unfortunately for them, because they stopped to see the crash, they are now likely to be haunted next.

Why you need to watch it: This movie got mixed reviews from critics and fans on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has a seriously creepy trailer. If you're a horror fan, risk the poor reviews and check it out for yourself.

Watch "Passenger" on Paramount+ now

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