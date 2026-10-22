3 new to Paramount+ movies to watch this weekend — including the perfect horror hit ahead of Halloween (Oct. 23-25)

Paramount+ has refreshed its library for October 2026 with over 70 movies and shows hitting the streamer’s increasingly impressive collection. If you can’t be bothered to endlessly scroll through the platform to find just the right movie for your current mood, I’m here to help find three flicks that are actually worth your time.

It’s rare I say this, but the three movies I’ve picked below are all greats of their genre. From Sam Raimi’s scariest horror, an early Will Ferrell classic comedy, to arguably the most deserving Best Picture winner at the Oscars of the past 20 years, this trio of films will make you guffaw and gasp.

These are the three new to Paramount+ movies I recommend you stream this weekend.

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‘Drag Me to Hell’ (2009)

Drag Me to Hell Official Trailer #1 - Justin Long, Alison Lohman Movie (2009) HD - YouTube Watch On

On the off chance you work in a bank, let me give you a nickel’s worth of free advice. The next time a creepy old woman limps into your branch looking for a third mortgage extension on her home, don’t tell said hag to stick it in her ear. If young loan officer Christine Brown (an excellent Alison Lohman) hadn’t been so keen to impress her boss by being mega miserly, she might not have been struck with a life-ruining curse.

Once old Mrs Ganush (Lorna Raver) finds out her application has been denied, her true form as a demonic gypsy is revealed. Cue a terrifying ambush in a car park that sees our heroine saddled with the mother of all curses. Now in possession of a mystic button that causes Christine to be plagued by horrible visions, she must seek a way to lift the spell before the title of the movie takes on a very literal meaning. As storied as Sam Raimi’s filmography is, this is definitely my favorite of the legendary director’s movies.

Watch "Drag Me to Hell" on Paramount+ now

‘Parasite’ (2019)

Parasite Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Indie - YouTube Watch On

Stop reading this now and just go and watch “Parasite”. Alright, maybe stick around to the end of this article, because my next movie is a lot of fun. C’mon now though, you’re not going to watch a better movie on Paramount+ this weekend than Bong Joon-ho’s sensational social satire. The tale of the scheming Kim clan, these impoverished scammers crawl their way into the lives of the wealthy Park family.

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Gorgeously shot and wonderfully acted, it’s no wonder this biting dramedy became the first non-English film ever to take away Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Before the surprisingly disturbing final scene, there are a whole lot of laughs to be had in this South Korean masterpiece. While each member of the Kims is brilliantly played, it’s patriarch Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) who shines the brightest playing a manipulative fake chauffeur. If you do nothing else this weekend, please, please watch “Parasite”.

Watch "Parasite on Paramount+ now

‘Old School’ (2003)

Old School (2003) Official Trailer - Will Ferrell, Luke Wilson Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

The riotous, slightly sleazy comedy that put Will Ferrell on the movie map. After he catches his girlfriend cheating on him, lawyer Mitch Martin (Luke Wilson) moves into a house near a local university. Rather than watch old weepies all day while gorging on cookie dough, Mitch is forced to confront his blues by embracing campus life all over again. When his best buds throw a successful party in his abode, it’s not long before our attorney finds himself as one of the ringleaders of the newly formed Lambda Epsilon Omega fraternity.

Upon butting heads with the college’s crooked dean, Lambda must pass a series of academic challenges to keep the frat alive. Vince Vaughn is great as Mitch’s best friend, but it’s Frank “The Tank” Richard (Ferrell) who steals the show. That streaking scene! Old man Blue wrestling teenagers in a paddle pool! The genital-based incident with the cinder block! “Old School” certainly isn’t clever, but it’s definitely big on laughs.

Watch "Old School" on Paramount+ now

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