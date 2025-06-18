How to watch Glastonbury 2025 live streams online for FREE

Whether The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo do it for you or not, Glastonbury is so much more than its headliners. Kneecap, Charli XCX and Alanis Morisette are poised to steal the show at Worthy Farm — and that's before we get to the secret acts.

BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

There could be as many as three high-profile mystery artists performing at the world-famous festival this year, one under the pseudonym 'Patchwork'. No such band exists, but that's who's earmarked for the Pyramid Stage from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET on the Saturday, an extremely prominent slot.

Haim, Lady Gaga, Pulp, Lewis Capaldi, Robbie Williams, Mumford & Sons and even Oasis have been linked with it, but that's not the only slot that needs filling. On the Friday, there's an empty slot on the Pyramid Stage from 11:55 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET, and on Woodsies from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. ET.

Some notable confirmed acts to keep an eye out for include English Teacher, Father John Misty, Wet Leg, Raye, Loyle Carner, Blossoms, Nick Lowe and, especially for "Sopranos" fans, Alabama 3. Don't be afraid to try to catch some unknowns too. David Bowie played to an empty field when he first performed at Glastonbury in 1971.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 for FREE

If you're in the U.K. but don't have a ticket, you're still one of the lucky ones because you can watch Glastonbury live streams for FREE. Glastonbury 2025 will be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

Comprehensive festival coverage will run across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio and BBC Sounds. There will also be a dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer from Friday to Sunday, showing key performances from the Pyramid Stage, interviews, highlights from past years and much more. The main stage iPlayer coverage will be broadcast in Ultra HD.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch Glastonbury as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the festival on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Glastonbury live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. but want to view BBC iPlayer as usual, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to BBC iPlayer and enjoy!

Can you watch 2025 Glastonbury live streams in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

Famously, Glastonbury is only shown in the U.K.. However, the BBC broke with tradition last year by live streaming Dua Lipa and Coldplay’s sets globally on BBC.com.

At the time of publication, the BBC hasn't revealed if it has something similar planned for 2025. Don't stress, we'll make sure you're in the loop with Glastonbury announcements right here.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.S., Australia or Canada from the U.K., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of Glastonbury 2025. We recommend NordVPN.

Glastonbury lineup 2025

(All times BST; subtract 5 hours for ET)

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Click to see Friday acts▼ Pyramid Stage The 1975: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Biffy Clyro: 8:15 p.m. - 9:25 p.m.

Alanis Morissette: 6:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

TBA: 4:55 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Burning Spear - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

CMAT - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Supergrass: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. The Other Stage Loyle Carner: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Busta Rhymes: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gracie Abrams: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Franz Ferdinand: 5:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

Wet Leg: 3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Inhaler: 2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Rizzle Kicks: 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fabio & Grooverider And The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. West Holts Stage Maribou State: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Denzel Curry: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

En Vogue: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Vieux Farka Toure: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Glass Beams: 2:30 p.m. - 3:25 p.m.

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Corto.Alto: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Woodsies Four Tet: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Floating Points: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Pinkpantheress: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blossoms: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Lola Young: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Shed Seven: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fat Dog: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Myles Smith: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

TBA: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Park Stage Anohni And The Johnsons: 11 p.m. - 12:15 a.m.

Self Esteem: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

Wunderhorse: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Osees: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

English Teacher: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Faye Webster: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Jalen Ngonda: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

John Glacier: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Horsegirl: 10:30 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. Acoustic Stage Ani Difranco: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

The Searchers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Dhani Harrison: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Billie Marten: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Skerryvore: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Hugh Cornwell: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Gabrielle Aplin: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Tift Merritt: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Nadia Reid: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Our Man In The Field: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Avalon Stage The Fratellis: 11:05 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Terrorvision: 9:35 p.m. - 10:35 p.m.

The Magic Numbers: 8:05 p.m. - 9:05 p.m.

Orla Gartland: 6:35 p.m. - 7:35 p.m.

Ash: 5:05 p.m. - 6:05 p.m.

Paris Paloma: 3:35 p.m. - 4:35 p.m.

Rumba De Bodas: 2:10 p.m. - 3:05 p.m.

Beans On Toast: 12:50 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Click to see Saturday acts▼ Pyramid Stage Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts: 10 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Raye: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Patchwork: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

John Fogerty: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Script: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Brandi Carlile: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Kaiser Chiefs: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. The Other Stage Charli XCX: 10:30 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Deftones: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Ezra Collective: 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Amyl & The Sniffers: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Weezer: 15:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Beabadoobee: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Good Neighbours: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Alessi Rose: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. West Holts Stage Doechii: 10:15 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Amaarae: 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Greentea Peng: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Yussef Dayes: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Kneecap: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Bob Vylan: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Nilüfer Yanya: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Infinity Song: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Woodsies Scissor Sisters: 10:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Tom Odell: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Father John Misty: 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

TV On The Radio: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Nova Twins: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Jade: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fcukers: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Sorry: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Amazons: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Park Stage Caribou: 11 p.m. - 00:15 a.m.

Beth Gibbons: 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.

TBA: 19:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Gary Numan: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pa Salieu: 4:45 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Lucy Dacus: 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Japanese Breakfast: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. Acoustic Stage Nick Lowe: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

Hothouse Flowers: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Jeremy Loops: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Coronas: 5:10 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Bluebells: 4:10 p.m. - 4:50 p.m.

Not Completely Unknown: A Celebration Of The Songs Of Bob Dylan: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sophie B. Hawkins: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Oisin Leech: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Lorraine Nash: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Henry Grace: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Avalon Stage Hard-Fi: 11:10 p.m. - 12:20 a.m.

Tom Walker: 9:40 p.m. - 10:40 p.m.

Rachel Chinouriri: 8:10 p.m. - 9:10 p.m.

Jade Bird: 6:40 p.m. - 7:40 p.m.

The Amy Winehouse Band: 5:10 p.m. - 6:10 p.m.

Jamie Cullum: 3:40 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

Stephen Wilson Jr.: 2:15 p.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Bess Atwell: 12:50 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Fülü: 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Click to see Sunday acts▼ Pyramid Stage Olivia Rodrigo: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Noah Kahan: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rod Stewart: 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.

The Libertines: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Celeste: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

The Selecter: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. The Other Stage The Prodigy: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Wolf Alice: 7:45 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Snow Patrol: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Turnstile: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Joy Crookes: 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Shaboozey: 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Nadine Shah: 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Louis Dunford: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. West Holts Stage Overmono: 9:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Parcels: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Goat: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Black Uhuru: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Cymande: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Thandii: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Woodsies Jorja Smith: 9:30 p.m. - 10:45 p.m.

AJ Tracey: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

St. Vincent: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Black Country, New Road: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Djo: 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Sprints: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Gurriers: 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 a.m. - 12 p.m. Park Stage The Maccabees: 9:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Future Islands: 7:35 p.m. - 8:35 p.m.

Kae Tempest: 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Girl In Red: 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Royel Otis: 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Katy J Pearson: 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Geordie Greep: 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Melin Melyn: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Acoustic Stage Roy Harper: 9:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

The Bootleg Beatles: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Rhiannon Giddens With Dirk Powell: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

London Community Gospel Choir: 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

PP Arnold: 4 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.

The Riptide Movement: 3 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.

Michele Stodart: 2 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

The Henry Girls: 1 p.m. - 1:40 p.m.

Toby Lee: 12:10 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.

Dawn Landes & Friends Perform The Liberated Woman's Songbook: 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Avalon Stage Alabama 3: 10:50 p.m. - 11: 50 p.m.

Bear's Den: 9:20 p.m. - 10:20 p.m.

Sam Ryder: 7:50 p.m. - 8:50 p.m.

The Big Moon: 6:20 p.m. - 7:20 p.m.

My Baby: 4:50 p.m. - 5:50 p.m.

The Horne Section: 3:20 p.m. - 4:20 p.m.

Brooke Combe: 1:55 p.m. - 2:50 p.m.

Talisk: 12:30 p.m. - 1:25 p.m.

Dea Matrona: 11:25 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

