Can you match these 10 stars to their classic ‘80s movies? Take our quiz featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more

The ‘80s gave us some of the most iconic movies of all time, from sci-fi adventures and action-packed blockbusters to hilarious comedies and unforgettable dramas. And with stars like Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Eddie Murphy and Tom Cruise lighting up the big screen, there’s no shortage of classics to revisit. But how well do you really know the movies these Hollywood legends starred in?

I’ve put together 10 questions to test your knowledge of some of the biggest films of the decade. All you need to do is match each star to the right movie. Whether you grew up watching these classics or you’re discovering them for the first time, this quiz is a fun way to put your movie knowledge to the test. See if you can get all 10 correct!

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”

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