Can you match these 10 stars to their ‘80s action movies? Take our quiz featuring Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone, classic ‘James Bond’ and more
Test your knowledge of these action classics
The 1980s was a golden age for action movies, giving us some of the most iconic stars, characters and explosive blockbusters in cinema history. From Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver, the decade was packed with leading men and women who helped define the genre. Whether it was James Bond saving the day or Rocky stepping back into the ring, these films have remained firm favorites with movie fans for decades.
But how well do you remember the action classics that made these stars household names? We've picked out 10 famous stars and want to see if you can match each one to their correct '80s action movie. Some should be easy to spot, while others might require a little more thought. Take the quiz and see how many you can get right.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. See how well you remember the ‘80s movies that dominated the box office or name these classic '80s movies from their opening lines, featuring Molly Ringwald, Jeff Goldblum, Michael J. Fox and more.
Play multiple choice, lystery, word searches, crosswords and guess the number – can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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