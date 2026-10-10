Can you name these 10 classic horror movies from their iconic taglines? Take our quiz to find out
Get into the Halloween spirit with this classic horror movie quiz
Think you know your horror movies? From iconic slashers to supernatural nightmares, some of the genre’s most memorable films are instantly recognizable from just a few words. But can you match their most famous taglines to the right movie?
I’m putting your horror knowledge to the test with 10 classic horror movie taglines. You’ll need to think back to the posters, marketing campaigns and one-liners that helped make these films legendary. Some will be easy to spot, while others might leave you scratching your head.
Pick the right movie from the multiple-choice answers, keep track of your score and see if you’ve got what it takes to become a horror legend. Just remember, in horror movies, the people who get too confident rarely make it to the end credits. Good luck!
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess the '80s movie from a piece of its poster.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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