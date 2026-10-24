Can you guess classic ‘80s sci-fi movies from these 10 clues? Take our quiz, featuring ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Terminator’ and more
The clues aren’t too obvious either
The 1980s was a brilliant decade for sci-fi movies, giving us some of the genre’s most memorable films and plenty of classics that are still worth revisiting today. From big-budget blockbusters to strange, ambitious adventures, there was no shortage of imaginative stories hitting the big screen. But how well do you remember them?
I’ve put together a quiz featuring 10 deliberately vague plot descriptions, each based on a sci-fi movie released during the decade. Your challenge is to work out which film inspired each one, using the clues to narrow down your choices. You might recognize a few straight away, while others could take a little more thought.
Whether you grew up watching these movies or have been catching up with the classics more recently, this is your chance to put your '80s sci-fi knowledge to the test. And don't worry if you can't get every question right. Some of the descriptions are designed to make you think twice before locking in your answer.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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