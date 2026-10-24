Can you guess classic ‘80s sci-fi movies from these 10 clues? Take our quiz, featuring ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Terminator’ and more

The 1980s was a brilliant decade for sci-fi movies, giving us some of the genre’s most memorable films and plenty of classics that are still worth revisiting today. From big-budget blockbusters to strange, ambitious adventures, there was no shortage of imaginative stories hitting the big screen. But how well do you remember them?

I’ve put together a quiz featuring 10 deliberately vague plot descriptions, each based on a sci-fi movie released during the decade. Your challenge is to work out which film inspired each one, using the clues to narrow down your choices. You might recognize a few straight away, while others could take a little more thought.

Whether you grew up watching these movies or have been catching up with the classics more recently, this is your chance to put your '80s sci-fi knowledge to the test. And don't worry if you can't get every question right. Some of the descriptions are designed to make you think twice before locking in your answer.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.

More from Tom's Guide