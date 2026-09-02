How well do you remember these classic ’90s action movies? Take our quiz and find out, from ‘Mission: Impossible’ to ‘Die Hard’
Only true ’90s action movie fans will get 10/10
There’s something about a great ’90s action movie that just hits differently. Give me a few explosions, a ridiculous car chase, an unforgettable one-liner and a larger-than-life hero, and I’m sold. The decade gave us some of the most entertaining action movies ever made, from “Terminator 2” and “Mission: Impossible” to “The Matrix,” “GoldenEye” and “Point Break.” These are the movies I can happily rewatch whenever I need something big, loud and ridiculously fun.
But how well do I actually remember them? That’s where this quiz comes in. I’ve put together 10 questions covering some of the biggest action movies of the 1990s, testing everything from memorable characters and iconic scenes to those little details you might have forgotten. Whether you grew up watching these movies or discovered them years later, there’s only one way to find out how strong your ’90s action knowledge really is. Let’s see if you can score 10/10.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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