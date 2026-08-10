Classic movie lovers, take our quiz to see how much you really know — from ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Star Wars’
Only true movie buffs will get 100%
Think you know your classic movies? Whether you consider yourself a serious film buff or simply someone who has spent far too many evenings rewatching the same favorites, this quiz is your chance to put that knowledge to the test.
I’ve put together eight multiple-choice questions covering some of the biggest and most memorable movies from before the turn of the millennium. From iconic performances and legendary characters to Oscars history and behind-the-scenes trivia, there’s a little bit of everything here. Some questions should be easy if you know your classics, while others might have you second-guessing yourself before you lock in an answer. And no, you can’t Google it!
So, how well do you really know the movies that helped shape cinema before 2000? Take the quiz below and see if you can make it through all eight questions with a perfect score. Good luck!
How did you do? Whether you managed a perfect score or found a few questions surprisingly tricky, hopefully this quiz brought back some memories of the classic movies that have helped shape cinema. Think you can do even better? Keep an eye out for our next movie quiz, where we'll put your knowledge to the test all over again.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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