Classic movie lovers, take our quiz to see how much you really know — from ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Star Wars’

Think you know your classic movies? Whether you consider yourself a serious film buff or simply someone who has spent far too many evenings rewatching the same favorites, this quiz is your chance to put that knowledge to the test.

I’ve put together eight multiple-choice questions covering some of the biggest and most memorable movies from before the turn of the millennium. From iconic performances and legendary characters to Oscars history and behind-the-scenes trivia, there’s a little bit of everything here. Some questions should be easy if you know your classics, while others might have you second-guessing yourself before you lock in an answer. And no, you can’t Google it!

So, how well do you really know the movies that helped shape cinema before 2000? Take the quiz below and see if you can make it through all eight questions with a perfect score. Good luck!

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How did you do? Whether you managed a perfect score or found a few questions surprisingly tricky, hopefully this quiz brought back some memories of the classic movies that have helped shape cinema. Think you can do even better? Keep an eye out for our next movie quiz, where we'll put your knowledge to the test all over again.

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