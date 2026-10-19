Can you match these 10 stars to their classic ‘90s movies? Take our quiz featuring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and more

The 1990s gave us some of the most iconic movies of all time, from unforgettable romantic comedies to sci-fi adventures and psychological thrillers that are still talked about today. It was also a decade that helped turn several Hollywood stars into household names, including Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon.

But how well do you remember the movies that made these stars famous? I've put together a quiz featuring 10 major Hollywood names and one of their most recognizable films from the '90s. All you have to do is identify the correct movie from the actor’s picture. Whether you grew up watching these classics or discovered them years later, this is your chance to put your movie knowledge to the test.

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can match these 10 stars to their classic 80s movies, featuring Tom Cruise, Harrison Ford and more.

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