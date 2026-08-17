How well do you really know 80s action movies? This quiz will put your memory to the test, from ‘Terminator’ to ‘Die Hard’

I have a bit of a soft spot for 80s action movies. There’s just something about the decade that feels impossible to replicate, from the ridiculous one-liners, unforgettable villains and enough explosions to make modern blockbusters look tame. From “Die Hard” and “The Terminator” to “Top Gun,” “Predator” and “RoboCop,” the 1980s gave us some of the most iconic action movies ever made.

But how well do you actually remember them? This quiz is here to find out. I’ve put together 10 questions covering some of the biggest action movies of the decade, and I’m not sticking to the really obvious stuff. You’ll need to remember those smaller details, character names and moments that only a true fan would know.

Think you’re an 80s action movie expert? Give it your best shot — and no cheating! Score 8/10 or higher and you can officially consider yourself a serious movie buff. Get all 10, and I’ll be seriously impressed.

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If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can guess these famous movie taglines — you might be surprised by how many you remember!

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