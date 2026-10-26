How well do you remember Tom Cruise’s biggest movies? Take our quiz to find out, from ‘Mission: Impossible’ to ‘Top Gun’
Put your Tom Cruise knowledge to the test with this movie quiz
Tom Cruise has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest movies, from high-octane action blockbusters to iconic dramas and sci-fi thrillers. Whether you know him from the iconic “Mission: Impossible” franchise or the thrilling film “Top Gun,” or one of the many other characters he’s brought to life over the decades, there’s a good chance you’ve watched at least a few of his biggest hits.
But how well do you really remember them? We’re talking about everything from the original “Mission: Impossible” alongside fan favorites like “Rain Man”, “Jerry Maguire” and “The Last Samurai.” Now it’s time to put your movie knowledge to the test. See how many questions you can answer correctly, and find out if you’re a true Tom Cruise movie expert.
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try matching these 10 stars to their iconic 80s movies, or see how much you can remember about the best sci-fi movies from this decade.
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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