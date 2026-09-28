How well do you remember Harrison Ford’s biggest ‘80s movies? Take our quiz to find out, from ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Star Wars’

Harrison Ford has to be one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s, starring in some of the most iconic films of the decade. From playing Han Solo in “Star Wars” to cracking the whip as Indiana Jones, Ford had a pretty impressive run throughout the decade. He also took on very different roles in movies such as “Blade Runner,” “Witness,” “The Mosquito Coast” and “Working Girl.”

But how well do you remember his biggest movies from the 1980s? I’ve put together 10 questions covering some of Ford’s most memorable movies from the decade. You’ll need to remember everything from his characters and co-stars to some of the key details from these classic movies. So, whether you grew up watching these films or you’ve discovered them more recently, it’s time to put your Harrison Ford knowledge to the test. How many can you get right out of 10?

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

If you enjoyed this quiz, then please bookmark our Quiz section and visit our Polls page to have your say on all manner of topics, from the best Hollywood movies to the latest Apple releases.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.

More from Tom's Guide