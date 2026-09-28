How well do you remember Harrison Ford’s biggest ‘80s movies? Take our quiz to find out, from ‘Indiana Jones’ to ‘Star Wars’
Put your Harrison Ford knowledge to the test with this movie quiz
Harrison Ford has to be one of the biggest movie stars of the 1980s, starring in some of the most iconic films of the decade. From playing Han Solo in “Star Wars” to cracking the whip as Indiana Jones, Ford had a pretty impressive run throughout the decade. He also took on very different roles in movies such as “Blade Runner,” “Witness,” “The Mosquito Coast” and “Working Girl.”
But how well do you remember his biggest movies from the 1980s? I’ve put together 10 questions covering some of Ford’s most memorable movies from the decade. You’ll need to remember everything from his characters and co-stars to some of the key details from these classic movies. So, whether you grew up watching these films or you’ve discovered them more recently, it’s time to put your Harrison Ford knowledge to the test. How many can you get right out of 10?
If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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