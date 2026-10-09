3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 9-11)

Between Hulu and Disney+, there's no shortage of new shows to binge this weekend. Hulu has an extensive library of shows from Disney-owned networks like FX and ABC, and Disney+ has become a major home for exclusive anime and more, especially Marvel's catalogue of content. Both are stacked with hit originals this month that you won't want to miss. This week I've rounded up three newly added shows (or shows with new episodes) worth adding to your watchlist.

First up is the 13th season of FX's horror anthology "American Horror Story," currently releasing episodes weekly on Hulu. The latest installment features a ton of familiar faces from seasons past. Next, the second season of the "Scrubs" revival is also airing on ABC and streaming on Hulu. And for anime fans, the time travel saga "Tokyo Revengers" has kicked off its final arc.

So, without further ado, here are three new titles worth binge-watching this weekend. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026.

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'American Horror Story: 13'

American Horror Story: 13 | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror

What's it about? "American Horror Story" reaches a fitting milestone with its 13th season, building its latest chapter around everyone's unluckiest number. As with every installment, the anthology tells a brand-new story that involves characters from multiple prior seasons and heralds the return of the illustrious, fan-favorite cast member Jessica Lange. Over the years, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's series has taken us through a murder house, a witches' coven, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the literal apocalypse, and season 13 pulls from that blood-soaked well with multiple actors reprising a few of their most beloved roles.

Why you should watch it: Few shows have left a mark on TV horror like this one, which has earned more than 100 Emmy nominations since its 2011 debut and racked up hundreds of millions of streaming hours worldwide. If you're already a fan of Murphy's theatrical brand of scares, it's essential October viewing.

Watch "American Horror Story: 13" on Hulu now

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'Scrubs' season 2

Official Trailer | Scrubs Season 2 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Medical comedy

What's it about? ABC's "Scrubs" revival is back at Sacred Heart Hospital for a second season, reuniting the core trio from the original sitcom. Zach Braff is back as daydreaming doctor J.D., alongside Donald Faison as his best friend Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot, with John C. McGinley reprising his role as the acerbic Dr. Cox. This season injects a more serious tone into the usual comedy, as J.D. rallies his friends to help Dr. Cox through an autoimmune illness that isn't responding to treatment.

Why you should watch it: The original "Scrubs" is a beloved gem, and the revival's first season earned largely positive reviews from critics and fans alike, proving the old magic is still there. Plus, season 2's emotional stakes add human drama beneath all the jokes.

Watch "Scrubs" season 2 on Hulu now

'Tokyo Revengers'

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 "War of the Three Titans Arc" — Official Trailer 4 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action anime

What's it about? The hit anime "Tokyo Revengers" returns for its final arc, based on Ken Wakui's best-selling manga. It follows Takemichi Hanagaki, a down-on-his-luck student who discovers he can leap 12 years into the past to his teenage years. He uses that power to rewrite a future full of tragedy by infiltrating a dangerous delinquent gang. In "War of the Three Titans," Takemichi time-leaps into a three-way gang war between the Tokyo Manji Gang, Rokuhara Tandai and Brahman, a battle for control of all of Kanto.

Why you should watch it: One of the most popular delinquent-gang anime of recent years, "Tokyo Revengers" blends time-travel with hard-hitting action and emotion. This final arc adapts the manga's explosive conclusion.

Watch 'Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc' on Hulu now

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