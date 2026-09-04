3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 4-6)

Hulu is a great streaming service if you're looking for new shows to binge this weekend. It features a deep library of series from a range of Disney-owned networks, including FX, ABC and 20th Television. It also has tons of original hit shows that you don't want to miss. As per usual, this week, I've put together a list of three newly added shows (or shows with new episodes) perfect for adding to your weekend watchlist.

Let's start with a pair of shows you can now stream in full on Hulu. "Furious" has been the surprise hit of the summer, and just dropped its season 1 finale this past week. "Chad Powers" season 2 also arrived on Hulu this week and all six of its episodes are available to stream now. Finally, if you're looking for a show that's still ongoing, "The Shards" just dropped its penultimate episode this week, so it's the perfect time to catch up before the season finale.

Here are three new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend, and why you need to watch them. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Furious' season 1

Furious | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? "Furious" stars Emmy Rossum as rookie FBI agent Alice Black. She's a former NYPD homicide detective now working for the feds, and in her first big case, she's on the hunt for a serial killer (Lola Petticrew). But she doesn't know that Catherine, our killer, is really a sex trafficking survivor on a quest for vigilante justice. Could that be enough to stop Alice from bringing her in when it's time to make the arrest? Or is a killer a killer, no matter how evil the people they kill are?

Why you should watch it: "Furious" season 1 has been a big hit for Hulu. It has an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and 88% from audiences. It's already the show of the summer, and it's been renewed for season 2. Stream the entire first season now and see what you've been missing.

Watch all eight episodes of "Furious" season 1 on Hulu now

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'Chad Powers' season 2

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy series

What it's about: Based on a character from the Eli Manning documentary series "Eli's Places," this comedy series stars Glenn Powell as former college football quarterback Russ Holliday. Living in disgrace following a championship game gone wrong, he's adopted the false persona of Chad, complete with wigs and prosthetics, to go to a new, smaller school for one last shot at glory.

Why you should watch it: critics weren't so kind to season 1 of "Chad Powers" on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences loved it. With season 2, it seems the critics have changed their tune; it's currently rated 100% fresh.

Watch all six episodes of "Chad Powers" season 2 on Hulu now

'The Shards' season 1

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen thriller series

What's it about? Based on the fictionalized memoir of show co-creator Bret Easton Ellis, "The Shards" is set at the prestigious Buckley Prep in Los Angeles. It stars Igby Rigney as a young version of Ellis. A student at the affluent prep school, his world is rocked when a new student, Robert (Homer Gere), arrives, coincidentally (or perhaps not) at the same time a serial killer known as the Trawler becomes active.

Why you should watch it: Ryan Murphy is a prolific showrunner, and his FX shows all tend to have a combination of polish, style and darkness. Based on the trailer, "The Shards" seems to be cut from that same cloth. But it's been polarizing among critics and fans, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and people seem to either love it or hate it.

Stream the first eight episodes of "The Shards" season 1 on Hulu now

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